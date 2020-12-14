Lynchburg resident and former Tuskegee Airman prepares to celebrate 100th birthday

In New York, Alfred and his wife raised their children, Sandra, Roy and Alfred Farrar, Jr.

Though Roy was more inclined to languages and arts rather than engineering and mathematics like his father, teaching English to seventh-graders for most of his own career, he credits Alfred for holding him to high standards and teaching him to be a hard, thorough worker at whatever he did.

“He laid the groundwork for some of my perfectionism and hard work, and not walking away from a job until it’s done, or as completed and as well done as possible,” Roy said. “I thank him for that.”

Roy said he remembered Alfred studying diligently to get his aerospace engineer designation, studying material from “stacks of brown folders.”

“He would work relentlessly each night,” Roy recalled.

Alfred’s affinity for math and engineering led Roy to ask him for help with math lessons, which almost always resulted in an entire math lesson beyond the specific problem presented.