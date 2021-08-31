Lynchburg resident finds pathway out of foster care and into homeownership with help of local nonprofit

Maybe most 20-year-olds don't buy a house, he acknowledged, laughing, but that wasn't going to keep him from doing it.

What made this possible, he said, was the system of support that surrounded him. From the community at Impact, to his case worker with social services and his family, he had people to fall back on.

Rolf said many youths who age out of foster care end up homeless, incarcerated or unemployed. The heart behind what Impact does is "highly relational," she said — it's about addressing what she calls "relational poverty," getting mentors and advocates involved in young people's lives so that even once they leave the program, they have a community that is there for them.

"The outcomes for youth who hit 18 are pretty stark," she said. "Impact started to solve that problem and to give some extra support to those really critical years."

In conjunction with the Virginia Department of Social Services, Impact provides housing, case management, and skill training. It also supports the pursuit of college educations, and will help pay for school or, in some cases, reach other financial goals, such as purchasing a car.