Lynchburg resident honors brother, a WWII veteran, by sending flag to be flown over U.S. Capitol

During his roughly two years of service in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer during World War II, Clarence Stinnette saw a lot of war.
After being inducted into service in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 25, 1943, according to his discharge papers, Stinnette fought in the Normandy invasion, southern and northern France and the Battle of the Bulge. He saw action in six major battles.
“From the pictures he sent back from the war zone, it looked like he was in more combat than engineering,” Clarence Stinnette’s brother, Owen Stinnette, said. Clarence Stinnette died in 1994 at the age of 77.
As Clarence Stinnette's birthday grew closer this year, Owen Stinnette — the last living brother of seven — searched for a way to honor his brother's memory and military service. It didn't take him long to find his answer.
With some help from his family and Sen. Mark Warner's office, the 94-year-old Lynchburg resident shipped the American flag of his late brother to be flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 4, which happens to be Clarence Stinnette's birthday.
The entire process, Owen Stinnette said, wasn't difficult at all. He added he is considering doing something similar for his other brother, Elmer Stinnette, for his birthday on Nov. 2. Elmer Stinnette was the only other brother besides Owen and Clarence to serve in the military.
“It was kind of thrilling for me to do," Owen Stinnette said of the process.
Steve Stinnette, Owen and Clarence's nephew, commended his uncle for honoring Clarence and countless other veterans.
"I didn’t even know that this existed, that this possibility was available to veterans and veterans' families," Steve Stinnette said. "The fact that he, at his age, was able to maneuver this ... was really quite remarkable to me, but not surprising."
Sitting outside his home July 2, Owen Stinnette remembered Clarence as always being happy and a pleasure to be with, something his time in the service couldn't take away from him. Clarence was an avid golfer and Owen Stinnette said he could have even gone pro had he had the financial backing.
As far as Owen could tell, Clarence was never injured in combat. Among the accolades listed on his discharge papers, the Purple Heart — a medal given to soldiers wounded or killed in battle — was not one of them.
Owen Stinnette estimated the war hurt Clarence mentally more than it ever did physically. Upon returning from the war, Clarence Stinnette usually was tight-lipped about his time in the military.
“[Veterans] don’t want to bring it up, they don’t want to repeat it in their minds," Owen said. "[Clarence] didn’t want to feel like he was bragging about anything. He never was that type of person.”
Steve Stinnette noted his uncle would usually only tell the same couple stories when he was younger.
Owen Stinnette did remember a few stories his brother had told him of his time during the war, though.
One such story was when Clarence was working on a bridge and began hearing a "ping" sound. He would stop his work and look around. Not seeing anything, he would focus again on the bridge. As he continued working, he heard the "ping" sound grow closer, and he realized he was taking fire from a German sniper, whose poor aim gave Clarence enough time to get off the bridge.
“Good thing he was,” Owen Stinnette said, referring to the German soldier being a bad shot.
On D-Day — June 6, 1944 — Clarence Stinnette and his unit stormed the beaches during the Normandy invasion.
Clarence wasn't with the first wave of the attack. Had that been the case, Owen Stinnette said he most likely would have died alongside so many others at the hands of heavily-fortified German soldiers.
Rather, he and his unit were part of the second wave. Allied soldiers had used ropes to climb the cliffs of Omaha Beach and Owen Stinnette remembered his brother describing how red with blood the ropes were.
Despite all the combat he experience, Clarence Stinnette lived through it all and arrived back in the U.S. after he left the service, on Nov. 1, 1945.
"He was very lucky to be able to come back to the states. He and his wife [Gertie] had such a wonderful life," Owen Stinnette said. His wife also is deceased.
Like Clarence, Owen Stinnette said he too was inducted into the military. He shipped out to Georgia where he underwent training. He performed so well in that training he was tasked with remaining behind to train other recruits.
Owen Stinnette said he was getting ready to ship out to the Pacific when the war ended, and to this day considers himself lucky he never had to go.
Being inducted in Bedford County, Owen Stinnette jokingly noted he "wasn't one of the Bedford Boys, but I was a 'Bedford boy,'" he said.
If Clarence, who would have turned 103 this year, were alive today, Steve Stinnette said his uncle wouldn't have liked to have the spotlight on him, but he still would have been proud to see his flag fly at the Capitol.
"He’s probably so humble that he would hate to have so much fuss made about him. I'm sure he would somehow broaden the net to include all his fellow soldiers and the people he fought with," Steve Stinnette said.
In an interview prior to July 4, Owen Stinnette said to have the flag fly above the Capitol would be an honor for the family.
"I know that he would be pleased to see it flown over the Capitol," Owen Stinnette said of his late brother. "Of course he can’t do it because the flag is from his casket, but his nephews and I can see it and that will mean a lot to us."
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
