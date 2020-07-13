Lynchburg resident honors brother, a WWII veteran, by sending flag to be flown over U.S. Capitol

"He was very lucky to be able to come back to the states. He and his wife [Gertie] had such a wonderful life," Owen Stinnette said. His wife also is deceased.

Like Clarence, Owen Stinnette said he too was inducted into the military. He shipped out to Georgia where he underwent training. He performed so well in that training he was tasked with remaining behind to train other recruits.

Owen Stinnette said he was getting ready to ship out to the Pacific when the war ended, and to this day considers himself lucky he never had to go.

Being inducted in Bedford County, Owen Stinnette jokingly noted he "wasn't one of the Bedford Boys, but I was a 'Bedford boy,'" he said.

If Clarence, who would have turned 103 this year, were alive today, Steve Stinnette said his uncle wouldn't have liked to have the spotlight on him, but he still would have been proud to see his flag fly at the Capitol.

"He’s probably so humble that he would hate to have so much fuss made about him. I'm sure he would somehow broaden the net to include all his fellow soldiers and the people he fought with," Steve Stinnette said.

In an interview prior to July 4, Owen Stinnette said to have the flag fly above the Capitol would be an honor for the family.

"I know that he would be pleased to see it flown over the Capitol," Owen Stinnette said of his late brother. "Of course he can’t do it because the flag is from his casket, but his nephews and I can see it and that will mean a lot to us."

