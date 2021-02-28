Lynchburg restaurants get outdoor heaters, reimbursements via city program

Outdoor dining in the Hill City is about to get a little more comfortable as restaurants finally start getting their hands on more than 70 coveted outdoor heaters provided by the city.
The city used federal coronavirus relief money to purchase the heaters in November — about the same time many others in the country ordered one. Now, with last week's delivery, Ken and Jess Hess are thrilled to make dining outside by County Smoak's smoker even better.
“We expect these to help tremendously with our guests' dining experience,” said Ken Hess, co-owner of the barbecue restaurant at 7423 Timberlake Rd. “Knowing that Virginia weather in the winter and spring can bring some great days yet that can change as the sun sets. To this date we still have guests that love to sit by our [smokers] and enjoy the smells while they eat their barbecue. We know these heaters will help make their experiences that much better.”
Thanks to the city of Lynchburg's allocation of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money, eateries could apply for some of the 75 outdoor heaters the city bought, and use them to keep patrons warmer during their outdoor experience, or get reimbursed up to $1,000 for expenses already incurred related to expanding outdoor dining.
County Smoak was the second business to complete the application and it received four heaters.
Anna Bentson, Lynchburg's assistant director of economic development and tourism, said the program operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with 24 businesses applying for heaters and 17 applying for reimbursement grants.
Items included to be considered for reimbursement included freestanding tents or coverings, other outdoor dining items if not already owned and in use, including tables, chairs, cushions, heaters — with no open flames — and types of lighting.
To be eligible, businesses must be physically located in the city, be an establishment that sells food and/or drink for consumption on premises, be current on all city taxes, fully licensed and permitted as of Sept. 1, 2020 and currently open for business. They must also be a for-profit business and equipment must have been purchased after March 1, 2020 and be for the purpose of extending outdoor dining season.
The city began distributing the heaters last Thursday. Bentson said demand for outdoor heating was at an all-time high heading into this winter and local providers were sold out.
“We placed the order for the heaters in mid-November and due to shipping and customs delays, we received them on February 23,” she said. “The restaurants due to receive them have been more than understanding and we’ve all been rooting together to get them here as quickly as possible.”
She said the city knows the restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it recognizes the logistical and cost issues associated with adding outdoor seating.
“We’re offering this program as a way to help mitigate those costs, and to encourage patrons to continue frequenting their favorite local food and drink establishments, in a way that is safe, despite colder temperatures,” she said.
Other restaurants that received heaters include The Neighbor's Place, White Hart Cafe, RA Bistro, Montana Plains Bakery and Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts.
Rob Pearson, owner of Charley’s Restaurant at 707 Graves Mill Rd. applied for the heaters last fall and received them last week. He plans to use two of the four heaters through March until the weather breaks.
“Due to the pandemic, a lot of restaurants around the country were restricted to outdoor dining only and the demand was overwhelming,” he said.
Pearson said he applied for the heaters because the restaurant has a large covered patio and the price was right.
“I already had two and the heaters really helped because a lot of people would still not be comfortable eating inside and only would eat outside,” he said.