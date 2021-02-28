Lynchburg restaurants get outdoor heaters, reimbursements via city program

Outdoor dining in the Hill City is about to get a little more comfortable as restaurants finally start getting their hands on more than 70 coveted outdoor heaters provided by the city.

The city used federal coronavirus relief money to purchase the heaters in November — about the same time many others in the country ordered one. Now, with last week's delivery, Ken and Jess Hess are thrilled to make dining outside by County Smoak's smoker even better.

“We expect these to help tremendously with our guests' dining experience,” said Ken Hess, co-owner of the barbecue restaurant at 7423 Timberlake Rd. “Knowing that Virginia weather in the winter and spring can bring some great days yet that can change as the sun sets. To this date we still have guests that love to sit by our [smokers] and enjoy the smells while they eat their barbecue. We know these heaters will help make their experiences that much better.”

Thanks to the city of Lynchburg's allocation of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money, eateries could apply for some of the 75 outdoor heaters the city bought, and use them to keep patrons warmer during their outdoor experience, or get reimbursed up to $1,000 for expenses already incurred related to expanding outdoor dining.