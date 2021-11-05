Lynchburg Salvation Army reopens after three-month closure

The Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg reopened its shelter this week after a three-month closure for renovations, touting a new family services program and a refurbished interior.
During its closure, residents were relocated with the help the Salvation Army’s community partners, such as Miriam’s House and Hand-Up Lodge, the 28-bed shelter run by Lynchburg Community Action Group, or Lyn-CAG.
One of only two homeless shelters in the city, according to data from Miriam's House, the Salvation Army houses 72% of the community’s sheltered persons experiencing homelessness, versus 28% at Hand-Up Lodge.
At an open house Wednesday afternoon, community members, staff and volunteers were able to tour the newly renovated shelter, which included changes to make spaces more accessible for people with disabilities, and updates to the family services offices, the lobby, dining room, reception areas and much of the first, second and third floors of the building.
No new beds were added in the renovations.
According to Assistant Corps Officer Lt. Mark Craddock, the project carried a price tag of about $250,000.
Lisa Anderson, social services manager with the shelter, said the shelter currently has about 65 beds, with 17 beds in the men's dorms, 12 in the women's and eight family units, each containing several beds. This count does not include the cots that will be used in temporary, emergency situations.
She said COVID-19 made the nonprofit take a closer look at how it is providing service to the community and inspired some of the changes to security and the shelter's layout.
"It feels like a dream come true," she said of the renovations. "It's been long overdue."
The third floor, which houses the family units, also is home to the new family service program, Pathway of Hope. Described as a more intensive case management program, it aims to help families set goals and "get back on their feet," Anderson said.
It seeks to provide targeted services to families and assist them in "breaking the chains of generational poverty," Craddock said.
Volunteers Larry and Paulette Bailey were "in awe" of the new renovations.
The building was "old and antiquated," said Paulette Bailey. "This is up to the 21st century, and it is spectacular.”
Food Service Manager Carol Kirby said the updates have transformed a space that often felt "institutional" into more of a home.
“We are not putting a Band-Aid on a wound," Kirby said. "We are trying to fix the wound and heal it.”
These are the first major updates since the Center of Hope, the facility on Park Avenue, was built in 2008, Craddock said the nonprofit feels the changes will "empower us to empower others."
The shelters doors are now back open, and Craddock said it would begin resuming services that night. Though residential programs were suspended during its closure that began Aug. 2, it continued to offer its daily community meals and access to its food pantry and the family assistance office.