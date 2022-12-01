Lynchburg Salvation Army seeks more Red Kettle bell ringers

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has perhaps become a hallmark of the holiday season, with bell ringers collecting donations stationed outside of multiple stores.

But to carry on the campaign and make fundraising successful, the Lynchburg Salvation Army seeks more volunteer bell ringers.

With 1,000 volunteers signed up for two-hour ringing slots, the Lynchburg Salvation Army still has 2,500 two-hour slots of bell-ringing unfilled.

The most urgent need for volunteers is during the next two weeks, said Charlie Guggenheimer, chairman of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign in Lynchburg.

Every year has a certain level of challenge rallying volunteer bell ringers, Guggenheimer said. This year, he said, volunteerism actually has been up compared to some seasons past. Nonetheless, there remains a shortage. The health, economic, and social conditions since the COVID-19 pandemic hit have impacted operations and volunteerism at the Salvation Army, similar to other nonprofit organizations. Those factors have caused need in the community to increase “exponentially,” he added, presenting a greater demand for services provided by the Salvation Army.

At least 95% of the money raised through the Red Kettle Campaign of the Lynchburg branch remains in the communities, Guggenheimer said.

Among other things, the Lynchburg branch runs the Center of Hope shelter on Park Avenue, a community feeding program and the annual Angel Tree program providing gifts to children in need.

The annual fundraiser has gleaned anywhere from $20,000 to $300,000 in previous years, he said.

“Food and shelter, that’s a big part of what we do,” Guggenheimer said.

Since launching this year’s Red Kettle Campaign the day after Thanksgiving, the Lynchburg Salvation Army had raised $25,000 as of Wednesday.

For many volunteers taking part in the Red Kettle Campaign, the experience is rewarding.

When Danny Dillard of Altavista heard about a dire shortage of bell ringing volunteers back in 2004, he was moved to step up take action in an effort to serve others. He and his wife have been volunteering faithfully for 15 years now.

“When you’re out there and you are able to see people, greet them, you get more out of it than you’ll ever know if you haven’t done it. You get a lot of satisfaction being there,” he said. “You know that the money is going somewhere that’s going to help people in need.”

At times, Dillard said, he encounters people who have at one point or another been assisted by the Salvation Army, and now that they are in a better place economically, they want to give the same aid to others.

“A lot of people will come up and tell us, ‘I’m going to donate, because I got helped somewhere along the line,’ or ‘Somebody I know got help when they needed help.’ That is always so heartwarming, to know that people received help, and in return they’re willing to give help,” Dillard said.

Getting to interact with fellow humans is one of the most impactful parts of the work for Dillard. Even offering a kind word could lift someone’s entire day and spirits.

For Dillard, who is a Christian, actively serving also is part of his faith.

“James, in the Bible — James 2:17 — says that faith by itself, if not accompanied by action, is dead,” Dillard said. “As a Christian, I felt like we needed to step forward.”

Dillard urged people to take part in the campaign.

“If you try it one time, most everybody wants to do it again,” he said.

For Sally Leslie, who has volunteered with the Lynchburg Salvation Army for several years and moved into a bell ringer coordinator role after ringing the bell herself, the experience always is rewarding, even when finding enough volunteers is challenging.

“I believe in that philosophy, ‘When you help others, you help yourself,’” Leslie said. “We are in desperate need of volunteers who can just give two hours out of their month. Get a friend and ring together. Sometimes, people have played the guitar or worn silly Christmas outfits. The two hours really flies, doing it with a friend and seeing people.”

Some of the 16 Red Kettle locations include Walmart stores in Lynchburg and surrounding areas; Hobby Lobby on Wards Road in Lynchburg; Kroger on Boonsboro Road; Sam’s Club in Lynchburg; and various spots at River Ridge mall.

Interested volunteers can find a time slot and location by registering online at salvationarmypotomac.org/lynchburgva or can call (434) 941-1631 for more information or assistance signing up.