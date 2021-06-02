Lynchburg School Board adopts diversity, equity course offering

Following a discussion regarding a course offering that explores diversity, equity, bias and identity, the Lynchburg City School Board passed a high school program of studies for the 2021-22 school year that offers such a course.

At the board's Tuesday night meeting, board member Michael Nilles expressed concern over a dual-enrollment course that was presented in the program of studies for the coming school year. The semester-long course, offered through the University of Lynchburg, is titled "Human Diversity in American Schools" and is offered to high school juniors and seniors.

According to the course description, it provides an introduction to the study of "human and relational dimensions of diversity in educational settings found across American schools today." The course claims to allow students the opportunity to explore their "personal beliefs and values about all aspects of human diversity" through seven themes: exclusion versus inclusion; intersectionality and identity; equality, equity, and inequity; acceptance, tolerance, and advocacy; social justice; bias (implicit and explicit); and candidate self-reflection.

The course falls under the education and training section of the program of studies and claims to aid students in their "journey to becoming a culturally competent teacher."