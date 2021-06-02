Lynchburg School Board adopts diversity, equity course offering

Following a discussion regarding a course offering that explores diversity, equity, bias and identity, the Lynchburg City School Board passed a high school program of studies for the 2021-22 school year that offers such a course.
At the board's Tuesday night meeting, board member Michael Nilles expressed concern over a dual-enrollment course that was presented in the program of studies for the coming school year. The semester-long course, offered through the University of Lynchburg, is titled "Human Diversity in American Schools" and is offered to high school juniors and seniors.
According to the course description, it provides an introduction to the study of "human and relational dimensions of diversity in educational settings found across American schools today." The course claims to allow students the opportunity to explore their "personal beliefs and values about all aspects of human diversity" through seven themes: exclusion versus inclusion; intersectionality and identity; equality, equity, and inequity; acceptance, tolerance, and advocacy; social justice; bias (implicit and explicit); and candidate self-reflection.
The course falls under the education and training section of the program of studies and claims to aid students in their "journey to becoming a culturally competent teacher."
"Seems odd for juniors and seniors to go through a course where they're being — they call it training but it strikes me as more of indoctrination when you start talking about implicit/explicit bias and then a final section on candidate self-reflection strikes me as being a semester-long struggle session," Nilles said. "I think this is pushing a particular point of view."
Nilles said he was "a little disappointed" to see this course being offered in a public school division.
Board member Sharon Carter and board vice-chair Robert Brennan said they supported the course's aim to prepare future educators for careers in diverse school divisions.
Nilles made a motion to eliminate the course from the high school program of studies. The motion failed 5-3, with board member Susan Morrison not present.
Along with Nilles, board chair James Coleman and board member Atul Gupta voted in favor of eliminating the course, stating they would rather see the school division explore this type of course at another college or university in the city, such as a historically black college or university.
The 2021-22 high school program of studies was approved in a 7-1 vote Tuesday, with Nilles voting against.
The next school board work session is set for 5 p.m. June 15. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 6.