Lynchburg school board honors one of city's earliest Black educators

The Lynchburg City School Board held a special ceremony during its Tuesday work session to honor a key figure in the city's civil rights and education history.

Samuel F. Kelso, one of Lynchburg's first Black teachers after the Civil War, was honored with a new historic highway marker just outside the LCS Administration building at 915 Court Street.

Born a slave, Kelso began teaching at a freedmen’s school on 12th Street after the war. He later would become a trustee of the all-Black Polk Street School. He also was heavily involved in local politics, having been elected to represent Campbell County and Lynchburg at Virginia's Constitutional Convention in 1867-68.

During his time at the convention, Kelso brought forth a resolution calling for free public education open to all. He also was a delegate to the National Convention of the Colored Men of America, which advocated for African Americans' civil rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Following his life in public service, Kelso later worked as a postal agent in Lynchburg.

"About over 150 years ago, Samuel F. Kelso was a trailblazer in his time in advocating for education for all," Superintendent Crystal Edwards said during the ceremony.

"As an educator myself, and in celebration of Black History Month, it gives me great joy to be part of the celebration tonight and to honor him and all that he has done," Edwards added.

Vice Mayor Beau Wright, who spoke on behalf of Lynchburg City Council, said during the ceremony, "It's hard for me to fathom the degree of courage he must have summoned to serve in this way... Samuel Kelso's legacy is a reminder of just how essential education is today."

The marker was sponsored by Drs. Terry and Bob Brennan and also made possible by Jane Baber White, as well as her son, Charlie White of the LCS Education Foundation.

"I learned something many years ago," Bob Brennan said. "If Jane White calls you and wants you to do something, you make sure you do it."

Brennan thanked White for her work in making the marker possible, as well as all the many other markers she is responsible for across the city that honor civil rights heroes in Lynchburg.

Ted Delaney, director of the Lynchburg Museum, wasn't able to attend the ceremony but offered prepared remarks which closed out the ceremony, saying he hopes the new marker will "remind us all, and future generations, of Samuel Kelso, and his vision for Lynchburg."

