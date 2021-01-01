Lynchburg sees record-setting precipitation in 2020

Nearly 70 inches of precipitation fell in Lynchburg in 2020, and Friday’s cold, rainy New Year’s Day suggests 2021 could bring even more showers.
In 2020, 69.73 inches of precipitation fell on Lynchburg, according to the National Weather Service. That’s more than four inches above than the previous record of 65.7 inches of precipitation that fell on the Hill City in 2018 and nearly 30 inches more than 2019’s 39.02 inches of precipitation.
Much of that precipitation was rain, as only eight days in 2020 brought trace amounts — less than one inch — of snowfall to Lynchburg. In 2019, the Hill City received more than nine inches of snowfall.
Despite the record-breaking rainfall, Lynchburg didn’t see much flooding comparable to the Election Day flood of 1985 or 2018 flooding brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Michael. In 2020, the greatest 24-hour total precipitation was 3.74 inches.
In November 2020, moisture from tropical cyclone Eta brought a prolonged period of showers and thunderstorms to southwest and central Virginia. Historic rainfall totals were recorded for some locations in the area.
Appomattox County recorded 9.2 inches of rain over a three-day period — the fourth highest three-day total in its recorded history, with records dating to 1937.
Flooding and flash flooding was widespread and resulted in at least five water rescues in Appomattox County and some in Campbell County, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
Lynchburg received 4.64 inches of rain over the two-day period of Nov. 11, 2020 and Nov. 12, 2020, marking the greatest two-day total in November for the city, with records dating to 1893.
Communication and coordination between Lynchburg city officials and the National Weather Service caused a bit of a scare Nov. 11, when the NWS warned of the “imminent failure” of the College Lake dam on Lakeside Drive before shortly thereafter correcting the alert to warn of the “potential” failure.
City officials monitored the dam, but Tim Mitchell, the city’s director of water resources, told The News & Advance in November the dam's condition was not a cause of significant concern.
Lynchburg’s hottest days in 2020 were July 19th and 20th, with a high of 99 degrees Fahrenheit.
While Lynchburg had its coldest days of the year in January 2020 at 17 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center forecasts above normal temperatures for January 2021.