Lynchburg selects new firm to lead city manager search

Following former City Manager Bonnie Svrcek's retirement in September, Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka was appointed interim city manager on Sept. 8.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan said council is not sure of an exact timeline for the search but was originally hoping to hire a new city manager by March 1.

Unlike with last year's search, the city has created an executive search committee to work alongside the firm, consisting of three councilors who are tasked with working closely with Fahrenheit in providing "timely feedback on all aspects of the engagement," according to Clerk of Council Alicia Finney, who is serving as committee support.

Vice Mayor Beau Wright and councilors Treney Tweedy and Chris Faraldi are the council representatives on the committee.

"I feel good that we are moving forward," said Faraldi on Tuesday. Because of how the first search ended, he said they are taking a different approach, and said the "diversity of political thought" on the executive committee will be a good thing in aiding the search.

He said the search is still in its early stages, figuring out exactly what and who they are looking for, but once they identify those factors, they are ready to move on to the next phase.