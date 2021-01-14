Lynchburg selects new firm to lead city manager search

Almost a year after its initial search for a new city manager began, Lynchburg City Council has selected a new consulting firm to spearhead the effort.
In early December, council approved its contract with Fahrenheit Advisors, a Richmond-based consulting and advisory firm that has worked with the city previously, recently partnering with the Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority for its CEO search.
According to the contract, the total cost of the search will be $35,000, with $5,000 due at the start, $5,000 payable 60 days after the start of the engagement or after a slate of candidates has been submitted, and a final $25,000 after the successful candidate has received and accepted an offer.
The city's initial partnership with a recruitment firm during its search for a city manager began last March when it signed a contract with another search firm, Texas-based Strategic Government Resources.
That relationship with the firm cost more than $17,000 in fees and resulted in identifying and hiring a city manager on Aug. 11, only to have him resign Aug. 21, one week before the job was to begin. His sudden resignation followed the circulation of emails allegedly sent by him during his time as Warren County administrator, a few of which contained vulgar language offensive enough for council to consider it grounds not to hire him.
Following former City Manager Bonnie Svrcek's retirement in September, Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka was appointed interim city manager on Sept. 8.
Mayor MaryJane Dolan said council is not sure of an exact timeline for the search but was originally hoping to hire a new city manager by March 1.
Unlike with last year's search, the city has created an executive search committee to work alongside the firm, consisting of three councilors who are tasked with working closely with Fahrenheit in providing "timely feedback on all aspects of the engagement," according to Clerk of Council Alicia Finney, who is serving as committee support.
Vice Mayor Beau Wright and councilors Treney Tweedy and Chris Faraldi are the council representatives on the committee.
"I feel good that we are moving forward," said Faraldi on Tuesday. Because of how the first search ended, he said they are taking a different approach, and said the "diversity of political thought" on the executive committee will be a good thing in aiding the search.
He said the search is still in its early stages, figuring out exactly what and who they are looking for, but once they identify those factors, they are ready to move on to the next phase.
After working with the executive committee, ultimately the firm will present a short list of two or three candidates to the full city council.
The contract with Fahrenheit details the needs assessment and candidate profile development as taking about 30 days, with research, sourcing and screening of candidates taking four to nine weeks, interviews with council taking 30 days and background, references and negotiations another two to four weeks.
Dolan said council was excited to have selected a firm that understands the nature of the Lynchburg community, and has prior experience working with the city.
Rich Reinecke, co-managing partner and co-founder of Fahrenheit, said in an email to The News & Advance on Wednesday that navigating the recruitment and retention of high-impact positions requires a strong partnership between the search firm and client.
"Fahrenheit Advisors is honored by the opportunity to work with the Lynchburg City Council in securing the best qualified candidate for the job of City Manager," Reinecke wrote.