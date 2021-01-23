Lynchburg senior citizens discuss being some of first to receive vaccine

Paul DeLeo, a resident of the Westminster Canterbury retirement community in Lynchburg, said he initially had some anxieties before getting the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.
He wondered who would administer it. Would the vaccine itself actually arrive on time? Although he thought something would fall through the cracks, the process turned out just fine.
"It all fell into place, and we hope it continues that way,” he said.
DeLeo was one of more than 400 residents of Westminster Canterbury who received the brand-new vaccine Jan. 13 as part of the facility's vaccination program. Walgreens helped the facility administer the shots.
Debbie Callahan, vice president of marketing for Westminster Canterbury, said the facility was told by the end of December it would be getting the vaccine by the first of 2021, so educational materials and consent forms were then distributed to all residents and their family members along with staff members in advance.
“Westminster did a great job informing us,” resident Patt Douglas said. “We got lots of material forwarded on from institutes and lots of reading material, and it was all good. I mean I read it all. And that's what got me on board for the vaccine.”
Sean Hewitt, CEO of Westminster, held a weekly broadcast over the in-house television to provide updates and information to residents so they knew everything as it was happening.
Callahan said the facility brought in a retired doctor to dispel myths about the vaccine and talk to residents about its importance. The facility also shared the components of the vaccine.
“Some people who have allergies, for example, want to know what else is in it,” she said.
Walgreens provided a team of pharmacists to administer the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 13. The second shot is planned to be administered Feb. 3, with Feb. 24 as the final day of vaccination for those receiving the shot for the first time on Feb. 3.
Callahan said an interdisciplinary team of Westminster Canterbury employees provided logistical support.
Residents with background in the medical field, such as Tippie DeLeo, Paul DeLeo's wife, also assisted.
Tippie DeLeo said she is one of 70 retired nurses living at Westminster and said she was excited for the opportunity to help out in the making of history. She said she can’t wait until mid-February when she can finally begin to expose herself to more people once she has both shots.
“We plan to go out for dinner or maybe go see the kids,” she said. “Things we haven’t been able to do.”
For her, she said she didn’t want to take the chance on getting the virus and having possible long-term effects from it.
“Why would you take that chance if you have the vaccine available to you?” she said. “It just makes sense to do it mainly because some of the side effects of the virus are horrendous.”
Paul Perrone, a resident of the facility, said he is a patient of the Mayo Clinic, so he went to its website to get more information.
“They debunked a lot of myths about the vaccine so I had no apprehension about it,” he said. “And in a community like Westminster, I think people really have a responsibility to the other people, that's something that you got to look beyond yourself. There's a lot of vulnerable people at Westminster. So when you choose not to get vaccinated, you're not only endangering yourself, you're not being very helpful to the other people as well.”
Callahan said 97% of Westminster residents, or 431 people, and 57% of its team members, or 211 people, received the vaccine.
There have been 15 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic on the Westminster Canterbury campus from July 2020 to Thursday and one death attributed to the virus, Callahan said, and 85 team members tested with positive results.
The facility has held 35 completed rounds of COVID-19 testing.
Due to the high positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in the Central Virginia Health District, currently at 18.4%, Westminster Canterbury is required by Medicare to test employees twice each week, Callahan said, which has equaled to $1 million expended for testing services.
Residents of long term care facilities, along with health care workers, were among the first people in Virginia to be vaccinated against COVID-19. State officials prioritized the two groups since they are among the most vulnerable populations susceptible to the coronavirus.
The process has largely gone smoothly for those at the front of the line, but other residents in the region who were not eligible under the first phase of the vaccine rollout have struggled to get information about the distribution plan.
Amherst County resident Martha Bryant said she has searched far and wide to find answers for her 84-year-old mother, Ruby Jones, to little avail. Jones does not live in a long-term care facility and was not eligible for the first round of vaccinations. But she qualifies for a vaccine under the next phase of the rollout, which the Lynchburg region entered on Wednesday.
Bryant said she registered her mother for a vaccine with local health officials over the phone, though she has not yet been told a time or location for a future appointment.
“You don’t know when you’re going to get a return call,” she said. “It's just been prolonged waiting.”
Vaccinations now are open to frontline essential workers, people over the age of 65 and anyone with an underlying health condition. Health officials, however, have warned vaccinating everyone eligible for inoculations is expected to take months due to a limited supply.
State officials currently are allocating about 3,000 vaccine doses per week to the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the Hill City and its neighboring counties, according to Dr. Kerry Gateley, the director of the health district.
Paul DeLeo advised those who haven’t gotten the vaccine yet and are eligible to trust their most reliable and authentic source: a doctor.
“I think most doctors are going to recommend you take it and you can’t listen to social media or what people down the hall are saying,” he said.
He said as he gets older he realizes more and more how life is precious and that time is slipping away from him.
“I know I'm not going to be here forever, but I would feel awfully stupid if I died from this damn virus when I can do things to take care of it myself,” he said. “And that's why people are making sacrifices and not going to see their kids and grandkids and Christmas.”