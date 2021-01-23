Lynchburg senior citizens discuss being some of first to receive vaccine

“Why would you take that chance if you have the vaccine available to you?” she said. “It just makes sense to do it mainly because some of the side effects of the virus are horrendous.”

Paul Perrone, a resident of the facility, said he is a patient of the Mayo Clinic, so he went to its website to get more information.

“They debunked a lot of myths about the vaccine so I had no apprehension about it,” he said. “And in a community like Westminster, I think people really have a responsibility to the other people, that's something that you got to look beyond yourself. There's a lot of vulnerable people at Westminster. So when you choose not to get vaccinated, you're not only endangering yourself, you're not being very helpful to the other people as well.”

Callahan said 97% of Westminster residents, or 431 people, and 57% of its team members, or 211 people, received the vaccine.

There have been 15 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic on the Westminster Canterbury campus from July 2020 to Thursday and one death attributed to the virus, Callahan said, and 85 team members tested with positive results.

The facility has held 35 completed rounds of COVID-19 testing.