Lynchburg sets Christmas tree collection schedule

The City of Lynchburg has set this year's collection schedule for residents' undecorated Christmas trees.

The tree collection week for corresponding trash collection days is as follows:

  • Monday trash collection: Jan. 2 to 6
  • Tuesday: Jan. 9 to 13
  • Wednesday: Jan. 16 to 20
  • Thursday: Jan. 23 to 27

Trees should be out no later than 7 a.m. on the Monday of the scheduled collection week, the city said in a news release.

Alternately, residents can drop off their trees at any of the following locations through Jan. 31:

  • City drop-off recycling centers, except at Village Court Shopping Center and Kroger on Timberlake Road;
  • Miller Park, on the left side of the parking lot entering from Park Avenue;
  • Riverside Park, at the back of the tennis court parking lot; or
  • Peaks View Park — from Wiggington Road, the grassy area between the parking lot and rest rooms.

For more information, call the city's Citizens First Information Center at (434) 856-CITY (2489).

