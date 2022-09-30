Lynchburg shelter drops fees for adoption to help pets displaced by hurricane

The Lynchburg Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on most pets through Sunday to make room in the shelter to help pets displaced by Hurricane Ian.
“We always try to help with emergency situations as much as we can,” Claire LeFew, development and communications manager, said in a news release. “Because we are so full here at LHS too, we are hosting this special and asking the community to come out and choose to adopt. This not only saves that pet, but the next one who now has a spot at our No-Kill facility. And this time these pets will be saved from the wrath of Hurricane Ian or from other area shelters that are very overwhelmed.”
Anyone interested in adopting pets is asked to come to the Lynchburg Humane Society's Center for Pets on Old Graves Mill Road. Adoptable pets can be viewed at www.lynchburghumane.org under the “Adopt” tab. For questions about specific pets, interested adopters can reach out to adoption@lynchburghumane.org.
The Lynchburg Humane Society is a no-kill shelter that annually saves more than 3,000 dogs and cats. Its mission is to help pets in need through sheltering, adoption, education, spay/neuter and community outreach.