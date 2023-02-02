After starting a business in 2020 with the goal to rent affordable restored homes, Davina Hunt Bare has sold her first home under DB Homes 4 Hope to a first-time buyer on 13th Street.

Bare purchased the house for $7,000 in hopes of renovating it and renting it to a family who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

Since then, she also purchased a home on Loraine Street for $5,000 in hopes of turning it into a duplex for more than one family to rent. She said it costs between $50,000 and $60,000 to renovate a home to where it’s safe, welcoming and cozy.

Committed to building community with every rental by offering opportunities to create financial stability and generational wealth, DB Homes 4 Hope has a goal of selling or renting affordable luxury houses to families for a fair price thereby enhancing their lives and offering the hope of homeownership to those who might not otherwise be able to achieve it, Bare said.

The 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath house on 13th Street was appraised for $168,000 but was sold to Ron Austin for $155,000, Bare said.

“So as a first time homeowner, he’s walking into a home with $13,000 of equity and DBH4H still made money,” she said. “Major wins all around.”

Bare said Lynchburg is a beautiful place to have a family and establish community and homeownership is a way to build wealth and pass it onto generations.

“It doesn’t have to stop. Not that renting apartments is wrong, because there’s a lot of transient people in Lynchburg, but you can’t build wealth that way,” she said. “And so this is the way to plant roots. And then maybe one day when he’s married and has kids, they’ll go to R.S Payne Elementary School that’s right down the street. I believe that’s the American dream and he has a piece of it.”

Before Bare started working on rehabilitation in 2021, the structure was deemed inhabitable, with holes in the floor and broken windows. It now has a paint job on the exterior and interior, new roof, new insulation and fixtures.

She wants each home to feel like luxury.

“I want them to feel like their home is on HGTV,” she said. “Everything in the house from the roof all the way down is new. So a person should have low to no maintenance. When you look around, you see luxury.”

Bare coaches clients with their finances by helping them to increase their credit score, making sure they can live on a budget with 50% of their income and no more than 20% debt.

“And that means they’ll qualify for a home mortgage and we work with local banks and just really help to build community,” she said.

Austin met Bare through a mutual friend in the summer of 2021 and said he was looking for more structure in his life.

“I was at a place in life where I kind of needed to humble myself. And that’s what I did. I came to her for some help and homeownership has always been something that I sought after. And that’s pretty much why I came to her in the hopes of her being able to help me obtain it,” he said.

Bare and Austin met weekly to talk about budgeting, finance and debt.

Austin worked on not only getting out of debt but changing his mindset about spending.

He saved money in the bank and increased his credit score. He rented a place for a little more than a year before approaching Bare about the house on 13th Street.

“He knew we were working on this one, and he asked me what we were going to do with the house, and I told him we were going to sell and he said, ‘Well, you can sell it to me,’” Bare said.

Austin moved in in January and will close on the house this month.

Because DBH4H is a for-profit business, Bare wants to build a community but not go broke in the process.

“We had some silent investors who said they would give us money for a certain amount of time. It was six months at a certain percentage. And so we can do the renovations,” she said, “And also there was a local bank that gave me access to money to do the renovation, but a lot of it was from out of our own personal savings.”

To make this a reality, Bare sold her own home on Rivermont Avenue to use the money to buy more houses that can be fixed up for more families. She purchased another house on Rivermont that she is fixing up for her family.

Austin said there are times in life when you hit a roadblock and want to give up but said to keep moving towards your goal.

“I knew I needed somebody to hold me accountable for certain things and that’s what she came in. She would call weekly, sometimes daily,” he said.

Bare said it feels like a dream fulfilled.

“I know like he’s going to be the homeowner, but I feel like a mama bear who’s like bubbling over,” she said. “Yes, all the hard work and the dedication, the good planning is paying off, and so I believe that Ron will change not just his life but the people in his circle’s lives, because now people can say that if Ron can do it, I can too. It becomes contagious, which is a wonderful lesson.”