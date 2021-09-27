Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra to open 39th season with "Lynchburg's Finest" concert

The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 39th season with a concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts Historic Theatre at 600 Main St. in Lynchburg.
The theme of the opening concert, "Lynchburg's Finest," was chosen because it pays tribute to the three guest performers that all have ties to the city.
Emily Rist Glover, a Lynchburg native, will perform the violin concerto by Alexander Glazunov. Glover was enrolled in the "City Strings" program while she was in school in Lynchburg.
The Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra also will join the Orchestra in a special performance of Beethoven's Coriolan Overture.
Susan Morris will perform new styles of her compositions — "Reflections," "Chillin' with Yana," and "Until We Meet Again."
The Orchestra will finish the night with a rendition of "Pictures at an Exhibition," by Modest Mussorgsky.
Started in 1983, the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra gives local musicians a way to display their skills while providing entertainment for the community. Members of the Orchestra live and work in the area, bringing local ties to Lynchburg's fine arts scene.
Tickets for the season-opening concert or any other concert throughout the season can be purchased by calling the Academy Center box office at (434) 846-8499, or by visiting the website at AcademyCenter.org.