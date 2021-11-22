Lynchburg to host virtual meeting discussing Tyreeanna and Pleasant Valley Neighborhood plan

"The city is very excited to be working in this area to improve quality of life for the residents," Frischeisen said in an email to The News & Advance.

"This neighborhood is very unique in that it contains some of the last large, undeveloped tracts of land within the City, and is also one of the main entry points for visitors from US 460 into Downtown."

The draft plan comes with input received from neighborhood residents, citizen members of the project's steering committee, Lynchburg planning staff, and Hill Studio, the consulting firm that is working with the city on the project.

So far, Frischeisen said the city has received mixed feedback on different developments in the area and wants to balance new development with the existing structure of the neighborhood.

"What we’ve heard from the neighborhood so far has been a mix of those wanting to see some improvements, and those wanting to preserve the neighborhood’s rural character. We’ve tried to find a balance between those two, with recommendations for commercial uses that are compatible and can serve the residents’ needs, without drastically changing the landscape in the existing residential area."