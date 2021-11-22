Lynchburg to host virtual meeting discussing Tyreeanna and Pleasant Valley Neighborhood plan

The City of Lynchburg is looking for citizen feedback on its recently released Tyreeanna and Pleasant Valley neighborhood plan.
The city's planning staff will hold a virtual neighborhood meeting to discuss the plan with residents at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 via Zoom. The meeting also will be available on the city's Facebook page.
According to a news release, the draft plan offers recommendations for recreational improvements for parks and trails and neighborhood gateway enhancements. The recreational improvements will improve quality of life by offering residents more exercise options. And the neighborhood design improvements will improve roadways in the area.
The neighborhood of Tyreeanna is located in the eastern part of the city, near the intersection of U.S. 29 and U.S. 460. The area of Tyreeanna was annexed from Campbell County by the city in 1976.
Pleasant Valley Road provides part of the neighborhood access to U.S. 460 and U.S. 29.
The neighborhood plan has been a part of the city's comprehensive plan, which aims to improve different elements like the city such as enhance neighborhoods, streamline travel corridors, protect natural environments and historical places, and promote sensitive development.
Rachel Frischeisen, director of community development, recognizes the importance of the development because of its proximity to U.S. 460 and downtown Lynchburg.
"The city is very excited to be working in this area to improve quality of life for the residents," Frischeisen said in an email to The News & Advance.
"This neighborhood is very unique in that it contains some of the last large, undeveloped tracts of land within the City, and is also one of the main entry points for visitors from US 460 into Downtown."
The draft plan comes with input received from neighborhood residents, citizen members of the project's steering committee, Lynchburg planning staff, and Hill Studio, the consulting firm that is working with the city on the project.
So far, Frischeisen said the city has received mixed feedback on different developments in the area and wants to balance new development with the existing structure of the neighborhood.
"What we’ve heard from the neighborhood so far has been a mix of those wanting to see some improvements, and those wanting to preserve the neighborhood’s rural character. We’ve tried to find a balance between those two, with recommendations for commercial uses that are compatible and can serve the residents’ needs, without drastically changing the landscape in the existing residential area."
The city also is working to maintain the historical nature of the neighborhood throughout the improvements, according to Frischeisen. According to the plan, the neighborhood's "Lower Basin Historic District includes prime examples of turn-of-the-20th-century industrial architecture." The Pleasant Valley area also includes several historical locations as well.
"Much of the information on the historic resources in the area came from the neighborhood itself, so preservation of those important places is a priority. The Pleasant Valley Historic Mile, for example, is an ongoing initiative led by residents to highlight locations important to the African-American community, such as the Megginson School.
For more information, go online to: lynchburgva.gov/planning.