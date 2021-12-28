Lynchburg to receive two new historical highway markers in 2022

The City of Lynchburg will have two new historical highway markers in the new year.

The markers, two of 14 approved statewide at the Virginia Department of Historical Resources' most recent meeting, will pay homage to two people important to the city's history: Carl Porter Cato and Samuel F. Kelso.

The marker honoring Cato, proposed to be located at 402 Wise Street, will spotlight a "'nationally recognized rosarian,' who was known for collecting antique roses and saving them from extinction," according to a news release.

Cato, who founded Heritage Roses Group, "identified several heirloom roses once believed to be lost and saved other rare roses by sending specimen cuttings to gardens across the U.S."

Cato's collection of antique roses currently are on display at Lynchburg's Old City Cemetery.

The marker honoring Kelso, which is proposed for 915 Court Street, the home of Lynchburg City Schools, will honor Kelso's contribution to the city schools. He was one of the first African-American teachers in the city after the Civil War.

Kelso, born a slave, began teaching at a freedmen's school on 12th Street after the war, the news release states. He later would become a trustee of the all-Black Polk Street School.

After the war, along with his work in education, Kelso became heavily involved in politics.

According to the release, he represented Lynchburg and Campbell County at Virginia's Constitutional Convention, and brought forth a resolution calling for free public education open to all. Kelso also was a delegate to the National Convention of the Colored Men of America, which advocated for African Americans’ civil rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Other markers include one in Albemarle County to honor Union Run Baptist Church, which took shape soon after the Civil War, and one in Buckingham County to honor Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, which was established in 1876 and built on a half-acre its trustees purchased from John and Harriet Gregory, a formerly enslaved married couple.

The markers are set to go up in early 2022, and according to the release, usually take three months from approval to installation.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent contributed to this report.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.