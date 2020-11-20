 Skip to main content
Lynchburg Transgender Day of Remembrance holds vigil virtually

Heightened health and safety precautions didn’t stand in the way Friday as Lynchburg-area locals gathered virtually to share song and prayer this year for the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Last year, the names of transgender victims of violence and those lost in suspicious circumstances rang out in the cold night air at Church of the Covenant. This year, attendees sat in solemn silence at home as the names were read over a virtual call.

The Rev. Dan Harrison still rang the church’s bell after the names of 36 transgender individuals were called out, their photos and a few sentences about them appearing on screen. They’re only a small fraction of about 350 transgender individuals who’ve been killed so far this year — an increase from last year by 9%, according to advocacy organizations.

“Today, we take a moment to breathe because we still have breath in our lives,” said M. Workman before reading the names. “Tomorrow we fight — tomorrow we fight like hell. We continue living and advocating in memory of those we have lost for what our community will gain in the future.”

Globally, an overwhelming majority of those murdered this year were trans women or trans feminine people, according to figures presented Friday from advocate network Transgender Europe. In the U.S., close to 80% of victims were people of color.

Friday’s event was borne of Lynchburg faith group Refuge, which started with Sunday morning classes and has hosted virtual town hall-style discussions on LGBTQ-related issues.

Jesse Winn, who’s been a coordinator for Refuge, opened the vigil by calling for those present to not only remember those who’ve been lost, but to love and protect the members of the Lynchburg-area transgender community.

