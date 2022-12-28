Lynchburg vice mayor 'proud' to have served hometown; reflects on four years on council

As Lynchburg's Vice Mayor Beau Wright reflected over the previous six months, most of which included a campaign to return to City Council as an at-large member, the Hill City native said candidly in a recent interview, "We always knew it was going to be an uphill climb" to get a second term on council.

"Yes, absolutely," Wright said. "I thought it was going to be dicey."

Wright, who initially announced his decision in February to not seek re-election, reversed course in June, launching a bid after saying he wanted to help keep Lynchburg on its "positive trajectory."

In November's election, Wright finished fifth in a field of seven for three at-large seats on Lynchburg City Council, almost 2,500 votes behind third-place finisher Martin Misjuns, and almost 2,000 votes behind fourth-place finisher Treney Tweedy

First elected to council in 2018, Wright is a third-generation Lynchburg native and a proud E.C. Glass Hilltopper.

The councilman worked in the White House under President Obama, where he eventually became the senior deputy director of operations and director of finance, where he managed the White House's financial operations and advised senior staff on budget strategy.

After two years on council, Wright was named the city's vice mayor in 2020.

The vice mayor said three factors defined much of his four-plus-year term on council, which was extended thanks to state legislation last year that moved local elections from May to November.

Those factors, he said, are the COVID-19 pandemic; how the pandemic affected the city's finances and public education; and the current political climate of America, which he feels has creeped into local politics.

"It's true, I think, for cities across the country, right? We had to contend with COVID, sort of an unprecedented public health event. Which I think is probably where ... obviously in retrospect, I think we would have done things a lot differently," the vice mayor said.

Adding he didn't want to be an "armchair expert" on what the city's school board and school system could have done differently during the coronavirus pandemic, he said he thinks there is a lot to learn.

On March 13, 2020, then-Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia public schools be shut down for two weeks. 10 days later, the governor announced all schools would remain closed throughout the 2019-20 academic year.

The following school year, Lynchburg City Schools remained remote until October 2020, which is when they switched to a hybrid learning model.

During the period of hybrid learning, individual schools experienced case breakouts. However the division mostly avoided extended division-wide shutdowns, except for a brief shutdown period before exams in December 2020.

The school division required masking in schools all the way through February 2022, until the LCS School Board voted 7-1 to make masking optional in school buildings.

"I don't really want to go down the road of what the school board could have done differently because I've really tried to ... respect the role of the school board. And to recognize there are statutory laws that exist between us and responsibilities that are differentiated," Wright said when asked specifically what could have been done differently in regards to in-person learning or masking in the school system.

As far as the city's response, Wright was proud of the work in coordinating the regional vaccination center on Candlers Mountain Road, crediting Fire Chief Gregory Wormser and former Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka for their part.

But he also said he wishes the city could have promoted a more "comprehensive regional planning approach sooner," collaborating with surrounding counties.

"In retrospect, we should have recognized the urgency of the moment sooner," he added.

"I think our region, obviously for a lot of political reasons, didn't coalesce in the same way and have a consistent message to the community on how to stay safe, how to get vaccinated ... and I think that goes into the political realities of where we live."

In addition to the pandemic, Wright believes the localization of national politics played a big role in the final couple of years of his term.

Wright said a perfect example of national politics creeping into Lynchburg was the 2020 public hearing and debate on whether or not the city should become a "Second Amendment sanctuary."

A Second Amendment sanctuary is a locality that has adopted a resolution declaring restrictive gun laws passed by higher legislative bodies, such as the state legislature or federal government, violate the Second Amendment of the Constitution and will not be enforced in that jurisdiction.

The public hearing regarding the Second Amendment sanctuary vote lasted more than five hours, drew close to 1,000 people and had 120 people to sign up to speak.

Council later voted 5-2 against the resolution.

"To me, that was a real eye-opener for just how partisan local politics could be," Wright said. "And it was really unfortunate.

"I think Lynchburg has sort of had those moments in the past," he added. "It's not as if Lynchburg hasn't had its share of political troubles. Think back to the civil rights era, obviously. But I think in the past 20 to 25 years, a real shock to the system."

But Wright's four years on council weren't just filled with difficult times.

The vice mayor went in several different directions when asked what were some of the things he was most proud to help accomplish on council.

"Paid family leave," Wright said when asked what one thing he was most proud of. "And with a certain measure of regret that I didn't push for it earlier. I didn't dig in early enough into the incentives that the city offers and I wish I had pushed on it sooner."

Additionally, Wright said he's proud council focused on neighborhood plans such as those in the Dearington area and the Tyreeanna and Pleasant Valley area, saying the message in council's support is a strong one, given the city "at times, has a mixed track record of supporting certain neighborhoods. And really caring for the experience and quality of life for certain folks.

"Provided that the city follows through with the funds, those are really strong messages that the city is investing in, and continuing to invest in neighborhoods that have really been forgotten," Wright said.

One of the largest items council approved since 2018 was the brand new police headquarters, which the city broke ground on in September, something Wright said previous councils had considered but this one actually accomplished.

"That was one of the first tours I took when I came onto council," Wright said about walking through the current buildings the Lynchburg Police Department operate out of on Court Street.

"I was appalled," Wright said about the conditions. "Though I was deeply impressed they were able to use that space for so long, it was very clear they needed new facilities. So I became a convert after that meeting with then-Deputy Chief [Ryan] Zuidema."

Wright also warned future councils that the infrastructure needs aren't just limited to the police department.

"There are some schools, for example, the library hasn't been renovated in decades," said Wright. "We have, as a community, a lot of work to do to make sure our facilities are ultimately meeting the needs of the citizens so we can provide the best service possible."

With four-plus years worth of votes on council, Wright said the ones that weigh the most on him are zoning decisions.

"Those decisions have been hard for me because you're trying to find the line between growth that's in service to the community," Wright said mentioning things like affordable housing, "... How do you balance that with the concerns of the people have because they love and care about their neighborhood."

Additionally, Wright said he wishes he had been a better "champion" of the city's school division in the face of criticism.

"That's something I think about," Wright said. "LCS needs champions, they need community support, and I feel I could've been an even more active supporter."

Treney Tweedy, Wright's colleague on council since 2018, said Wright was a "very transparent and community focused leader," and one she was "honored to serve with."

"He's the only councilmember I've heard of in our city who has ran every street in Lynchburg to learn about neighborhoods and meet neighbors across the city," Tweedy said about Wright's "Run LYH Challenge."

Another colleague of Wright's, former At-large Councilman Randy Nelson, said while he and Wright didn't agree on everything, he "greatly appreciated and respect his analysis of issues" and "enjoyed serving with him" on council.

"Vice Mayor Wright brought reasoned and well-articulated perspectives to all council discussions," Nelson added.

On his way out, Wright implored the incoming council to "respect the professionalism and talent of our city team," and hopes they recognize "what an extraordinary, talented and committed team" they have working in City Hall and for LCS.

The Lynchburg-born-and-raised vice mayor said the chance to serve the city he grew up in was a "gift" and something he "wouldn't trade for anything."

"The opportunity to represent your hometown," Wright said, "this place that you love and you care about, people that you care about, and you get to represent it for four years, how cool is that?

"I don't know when the next time is that Lynchburg voters will want someone like me, with my politics," Wright later said. "But if that's true, and this was just some sort of rare window ... I'm just feel really grateful to have had this time."