About 50 people gathered Wednesday night at Riverfront Skatepark for a candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally beaten by Memphis police Jan. 7 in a case that has sparked national reaction.

The vigil was put together by the University of Lynchburg's NAACP chapter with help from the group Food Not Bombs and the local Black Lives Matter group.

During the vigil, Seymone Simmons, a local poet and student of the University of Lynchburg, read spoken word reminding the community of the names of other victims of police brutality.

At the conclusion of the vigil, Marques Armstrong, president of the NAACP at the UL, led the group in song to "Lean on Me."

Photos: Lynchburg vigil held in memory of Tyre Nichols