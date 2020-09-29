Lynchburg volunteers pack bags for COVID relief in new state-local partnership

In an open-air corridor at the Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg, the assembly line was a well-oiled machine.
Fast-moving, almost frantic, about 30 Lynchburg volunteers were in the midst of assembling 5,000 bags of bottled hand sanitizer, cloth masks and informational pamphlets.
With the full force of the University of Lynchburg men's lacrosse team behind the packing effort, the line worked efficiently — slicing open cardboard boxes, filling plastic bags with essential items and reboxing at the end of the line.
The line never seemed to slow, even when players broke into an impromptu chorus of the Backstreet Boys' "I Want it That Way," or barely avoided collision in the narrow concrete hall.
"I have to move fast, or they'll mow you down," Mayor MaryJane Dolan said, laughing. She and other city officials and staff were also working the assembly line on Tuesday evening, the event organized by the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services as a part of a new state-local partnership.
The cloth masks and bottles of hand sanitizer — 20,000 of each — were provided by the recently formed Health Equity Pilot Program, a state effort aimed to increase equitable access to personal protective equipment and public health information in underserved and historically disadvantaged communities. Lynchburg is one of about 55 localities to receive the supplies.
The city of Lynchburg is the newest locality set to distribute PPE and public health resources within the community.
"This is a fantastic effort," said Dolan. "It's a great initiative for people who don’t have the resources for supplies."
She helped link the lacrosse team with the Lynchburg Cares COVID Relief Group, spearheaded by the emergency services department, which is organizing the program for Lynchburg. Most years, the lacrosse team helps out with the Virginia 10 Miler, and after its cancellation was searching for new ways to volunteer.
"It's an outstanding way for us to give back to our community," said Coach Steve Koudelka. "To be able to pack 5,000 bags is a daunting task, but one we are up to, for sure."
Melissa Foster, director of emergency services, said the goal is to provide resources to those in need, particularly community residents with health needs or income restrictions that may limit their access to services and supplies used to combat the pandemic.
Looking at the pallets of towering with cardboard boxes of hand sanitizer and masks, she said she wasn't sure how they were going to get it done, but with the lacrosse team throwing its weight behind the effort, they were starting to see the light.
The bags will be distributed at community events Oct. 17 at Miller Park and Oct. 24 at the Jubilee Family Center, and some will be available through Lynchburg Parks and Recreation as well.
Piper VanDePerre, emergency programs specialist with the emergency services department, said it means 5,000 more households in the community will have access to these items.
At the head of the line, AJ Nieves, a senior on the lacrosse team, was among the players stuffing bags with informational pamphlets and brochures.
"It’s been going well. It started out slow, but right now we’re in a rhythm and we’re cookin'," he said. "This is something that impacted us, it impacted our season last year, we know what it can do. So when we’re given the opportunity to help, we said, ‘Why not?'"
