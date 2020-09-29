Lynchburg volunteers pack bags for COVID relief in new state-local partnership

The city of Lynchburg is the newest locality set to distribute PPE and public health resources within the community.

"This is a fantastic effort," said Dolan. "It's a great initiative for people who don’t have the resources for supplies."

She helped link the lacrosse team with the Lynchburg Cares COVID Relief Group, spearheaded by the emergency services department, which is organizing the program for Lynchburg. Most years, the lacrosse team helps out with the Virginia 10 Miler, and after its cancellation was searching for new ways to volunteer.

"It's an outstanding way for us to give back to our community," said Coach Steve Koudelka. "To be able to pack 5,000 bags is a daunting task, but one we are up to, for sure."

Melissa Foster, director of emergency services, said the goal is to provide resources to those in need, particularly community residents with health needs or income restrictions that may limit their access to services and supplies used to combat the pandemic.

Looking at the pallets of towering with cardboard boxes of hand sanitizer and masks, she said she wasn't sure how they were going to get it done, but with the lacrosse team throwing its weight behind the effort, they were starting to see the light.