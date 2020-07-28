Lynchburg water no longer sourced from James River

Lynchburg's water is once again sourced from its usual place, the Pedlar Reservoir in Amherst County, after a break in a raw waterline was repaired.

The city's Water Resources Department said customers' tap water switched to having the James River as its source on July 21 after the waterline break.

Regardless of the source, city water goes through a treatment process and is monitored to ensure it is safe to drink and use, the water department said.

For more information, call Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.

