Lynchburg water source switched to James River

Because of a break on a raw waterline from the Pedlar Reservoir, Lynchburg's water is sourced from the James River until further notice, the city's Department of Water Resources said Tuesday.
The Pedlar, in Amherst County, is the city's usual water source.
"There will be no interruption in water service during this time. Water sourced from the James River is treated to the same strict standards as water sourced from the Pedlar Reservoir," the water department said.
For more information, call Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.