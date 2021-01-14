Lynchburg woman brings out beauty in old homes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Melissa said the house is well situated on the edge of downtown, where guests can walk to places, such as 5th Street Grind and Mama Crockett’s donuts.

“I like the fact it was kind of in this downtown area,” Melissa said. “It’s diverse and everyone’s nice… And you’ve got people who lived here for a really long time who know about the neighborhood and what they used to do here.”

Melissa’s love of these old houses began more than 20 years ago, when she lived in New Jersey and bought her first home, which she called a dump. That was before YouTube instructional videos, so Melissa checked out books from the library to learn how to repair plumbing and lay tile.

She sold that house at the top of the market and after a few other moves, she found herself crammed into a studio apartment with her partner and their son.

While surfing the internet, she came across an interesting old house in St. Petersburg, Florida. She kept watching the price fall on the old house, and by time it reached about $120,000, she asked her partner about it.