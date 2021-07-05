 Skip to main content
Lynchburg woman dies after single-vehicle crash
Lynchburg woman dies after single-vehicle crash

A Lynchburg woman died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Campbell County, police said.

Tabitha F. White, 37, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord south on Leesville Road at 12:45 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned several times, Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred less than a mile south of Charldon Drive. White was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, police said. White died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

— From staff reports

