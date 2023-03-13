For Lynchburg's Selina Morgan, the mission of the Young Women's Empowerment Academy is personal.

First launched in 2017 by Lisa Ricks, another Buffalo native whom Morgan became friends with later in life, the Young Women's Empowerment Academy aims to show young women the many doors to life that will allow them to maximize their full potential and break them out of the cycle of generational poverty.

"It's a lot of things that I didn't know about, or I didn't have," Morgan, the 33-year-old Buffalo, New York native said about what her program gives to girls ages eight to 18.

In addition to being the founder, Ricks is the director of the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, chapter of the academy. Morgan's cousin, Kelly Galloway, directs the academy's other chapter in Buffalo.

The nonprofit organization is funded almost entirely through donations, Morgan said. She added they are exploring grants currently that may help the program, but said it's difficult without full-time staff dedicated to working with the academy.

A teen mother herself, Morgan said she personally knows the "cycle" that the very chapter she started in spring 2021 sets out to break.

"I graduated high school with a 2-year-old. I came to Lynchburg for [Liberty University] and I wasn't welcomed necessarily as an 18-year-old mom and a student that had to work and provide for my kids. And I left Lynchburg."

After returning to the city a couple of years later, Morgan said she lost her job at Nationwide Insurance, moved out of her townhome and into the James Crossing apartments on Greenfield Drive, where she "lived for two years with my then-4-year-old and 3-year-old and went to school at [Virginia University of Lynchburg]" to get her associate's degree.

"I didn't want to be at Greenfield," she said. "But that's what I had to do. I couldn't afford to work and go to college."

Morgan said the academy seeks to create a culture where girls are exposed to pathways for their lives they may not know are out there.

"It started, I would say, as kind of way of providing support to the girls that we wish we had," Morgan said.

Girls in the program get the opportunity to learn about money management and healthy relationships. They receive college tours and engage with women who have walked similar paths, creating positive role models in their lives.

Another important lesson for the girls, Morgan said, is about teen pregnancy, an issue she wants to "nip" herself.

"What the girls felt like was, 'I don't have anybody at home that's loving me.' And their inner circle, the people that's supposed to be building them up, they're not building. They're tearing them down."

"Somebody says, 'You've got this program for girls, but what about the boys?' I said, 'No offense, but if I can get to these girls, they won't keep making broken boys,'" Morgan added about the cycle of teen pregnancy.

The program's ability to expose girls to previously unknown opportunities was on display during a STEM day trip to Sweet Briar College this past fall session, Morgan said.

"What they see all the time, it's not that it doesn't exist," Morgan said. "But we know that there are other options out there and if we don't take the time to expose them to it then they don't know."

Dameka Abrams is a lead volunteer for the Lynchburg chapter of the academy and said Morgan is the "exact person that she's trying to reach, if she was talking to herself 15 to 16 years ago."

"One who, life circumstances have happened. What she planned for was not in the cards at the time, or anything that she would ever consider. But Selina is just a go-getter ... she likes to push boundaries and have these girls experience things that they typically wouldn't outside of their neighborhoods and their families and communities," Abrams said.

A human services worker in her own career, Abrams said her favorite part of volunteering with the program is seeing the growth the girls experience from the first session to the last.

"It's kind of like seeing who is who coming in," Abrams said. "But just watching them foster and build connections that go beyond just, you know, a few hours, most of the girls talk literally throughout the week, they see each other at games, so it's been a great bridge builder."

Morgan said the Young Women's Empowerment Academy runs for 12 weeks in the fall and spring, meeting on Saturdays. The end of each spring session is celebrated with a graduation — a formal tea party for the girls to dress up and attend with their mothers.

For girls who don't have the best relationship with their mothers, Morgan said women from the community are invited to the tea party with the girls.

She said the formal is a "big self-esteem booster for them to be able to dress up and have something to attend."

In the first full year of the program, Morgan said, she graduated 42 girls from the academy.

Ward I City Councilor MaryJane Dolan attended last spring's tea party when she was mayor and said it was "quite impressive as it showcased these young ladies as they accomplished their goals of the program."

As a woman who has served in leadership positions herself, Dolan said, "the interaction with women leaders is so important to their growth and understanding that they too can be successful. Seeing accomplished and successful women can only have a positive impact on a young girls thinking. It is hearing and seeing the story and believing that you too can have a great story."

Long term, Morgan said she wants the academy to be able to partner with local colleges and universities. Additionally, she hopes to one day create an after-school program in some of the area schools.

"I would want it to be where ... it creates a culture of girls, that our girls are not just empowered, but they're empowering the girls around them," Morgan said. "That they create a hunger and drive amongst their peers."

To learn more about the Young Women's Empowerment Academy or to volunteer, visit its website at YWEAcademy.com.