Lynchburg woman injured in Pierce Street shooting
A shooting on Pierce Street in Lynchburg early Sunday left one woman hospitalized, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.
At about 12:23 a.m., officers responded to a call for someone injured in a shooting with multiple shots fired in the 900 block of Pierce Street, the news release said.
Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, the release said. She was taken to Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.
The investigation remains ongoing and police have not released any suspect information.