APPOMATTOX — A Lynchburg woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 murder of Carlos Levell Rose, who was shot to death and his body set on fire inside a vehicle in Appomattox County in October 2020.

Artenna Kainna Horsley-Robey, 31, pleaded guilty in March in Appomattox Circuit Court to one count of second-degree murder, abduction, conspiracy to commit abduction, arson, conspiracy to commit arson, concealing or altering a dead body, conspiring to conceal or alter a dead body and destruction of property. Judge Andy Nelson during a hearing Tuesday sentenced her to 85 years in prison and suspended all but 76 years.

Horsley-Robey was in a sexual relationship with Rose, who was abducted at gunpoint the night of Oct. 20, 2020. Keyante Ke’Shaun Robinson and Mik’Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, who Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney Les Fleet said were the two triggermen who killed Rose, each recently received 25-year active prison sentences.

According to evidence provided during the trial co-defendant Enrico Andre Moss, who was in a romantic relationship with Horsley-Robey, was upset after discovering text messages between her and Rose. Horsley-Robey was part a willing participant “every step of the way” in a plan involving the three other-co-defendants to abduct Rose, Appomattox County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott said.

At no point did Horsley-Robey try to contact police or remove herself from the unfolding of events that led to the murder, Scott said.

“She lured him there knowing that he was going to be robbed and abducted,” Scott said.

Horsley-Robey that night met with Rose in Lynchburg and the two drove to Madison Heights, where they parked off a road, smoke marijuana and engaged in sexual activity, Horsley-Robey testified at Moss’s trial.

Moss, Green and Robinson descended on Rose’s vehicle and seized him at gunpoint, according to her previous testimony. She rode in Moss’ car with him and followed Rose’s Yukon with Robinson and Green holding Rose at gunpoint, she previously testified.

Green and Robinson both said they shot Rose after he lunged for a gun, Horsley-Robey testified. During Robinson’s June 8 sentencing hearing, Fleet said Green fired the first shot into Rose’s head. The second shot to Rose’s chest came shortly after from Robinson’s gun, Fleet said.

Horsley-Robey testified Moss told the two “you did what you had to do” and the four co-defendants drove in the two vehicles, eventually reaching Holliday Lake State Park. Upon arrival, Horsley-Robey testified that, at Moss’ request, she contacted his brother, Montel Shaquille Croner, who brought two cans of gasoline used to set the Yukon on fire.

Appomattox Sheriff’s Maj. Robert Richardson testified at Moss’ trial that cellphone records and interviews led to the co-defendants’ arrests and charges. Rose was dead before the fire, with the cause of death being a gunshot wound to the head and chest, according to the autopsy’s findings.

Croner pleaded no contest in Appomattox Circuit Court to one count each of arson and concealing a dead body, according to court records, and was given a 10-year suspended jail sentence and supervised probation. Moss, the only co-defendant to maintain his innocence before a jury in January, is scheduled for sentencing next month.

Sheila Anderson, Rose’s mother, cried as she testified in Thursday’s sentencing hearing about the toll her son’s murder has taken on the family.

“This has been the hardest thing in my life,” Anderson said, saying to the defendant: “Artenna, you could have stopped this. You didn’t have to call them dudes!”

Anderson testified she is nearly blind and her condition has worsened since her son’s death. Through tears she asked why his body has to be burned.

“Carlos was a good man,” Anderson said. “This didn’t have to happen. It just didn’t.”

A few friends of Horsley-Robey and her uncle testified her involvement in the murder was shocking and out of character for her.

Scott said Horsley-Robey was the only one among the co-defendants who knew Rose and spoke of her testimony for the commonwealth that aided in the prosecutions.

“This case is a heinous crime,” Scott told the judge.

Horsley-Robey drove the group around Lynchburg that night trying to figure out what to do with Rose’s body, Scott said. During the investigation Horsley-Robey initially stalled when speaking with law enforcement and began to cooperate when the FBI informed her of her whereabouts that night being tracked by phone records, Scott said.

“My client has no excuse for what happened that night,” Mark Arthur, Horsley-Robey’s attorney, said in court.

Horsley-Robey said she takes full responsibility for her role. “I never intended for this to happen,” she said before sentencing.

Nelson said he carefully reviewed the pre-sentence report, statements from the victim’s loved ones, testimony and evidence in reaching the sentence, noting the overall case would have been harder to resolve without Horsley-Robey’s assistance. Her suspended sentence includes conditions that she be on five years of supervised probation upon release and have no contact with Rose’s family.

The judge said Rose was lured to a secluded spot and a mix of jealousy, drugs and money contributed to the tragic outcome.

“This is a crime of violence that should have never happened,” Nelson said.