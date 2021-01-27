 Skip to main content
Lynchburg woman wins $1M top prize in Virginia Lottery scratcher

Latasha Tucker

 Submitted photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

A Lynchburg woman won a top $1 million prize in the Virginia Lottery's "20X the Money" scratcher game, the lottery announced Wednesday. 

Latasha Tucker chose a one-time cash option of $602,410 before taxes instead of the full $1 million over 30 years.

She bought her ticket at Quik-E Foods at 2220 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The store will get a $10,000 bonus from the lottery.

Three more top prizes in the "20X the Money" game remain unclaimed. The chance of winning the top prize is 1 in 1.224 million. The chance of winning any prize in the game is 1 in 3.65.

