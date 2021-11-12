 Skip to main content
Lynchburg's 12th and Main intersection to open this weekend
The intersection of 12th and Main streets in downtown Lynchburg will reopen to traffic this weekend, according to a news release from the city.

The intersection, one of the final sections of the Main Street Renewal Project, originally was scheduled to open in December but now will open almost three weeks ahead of schedule.

The final block of the project, the intersection of 11th and Main Street, will close starting Monday, Nov. 15 through Wednesday, Nov. 24, for road rebuilding operations, according to the news release.

The release says that even though the 1100 block will open up to traffic by Thanksgiving weekend, the remaining sidewalk work will be completed by mid-December.

The public still will be able to use the on-street parking and lots around the construction area while the work is going on.

