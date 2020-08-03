Lynchburg's Boys & Girls Club one of few in state that stayed open during pandemic

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg was one of the only Boys & Girls Clubs in the state to stay open during most of the coronavirus pandemic. The club closed for only two days in March for deep cleaning before reopening.
Last week it completed its eight-week summer program, which began on June 8 and brought in about 50 kids a day.
The club is a youth development center open to kids ages 6 to 18, offering education programs that focus on learning activities. The club partners with area schools and teachers to continue learning for children after they get out of school for the day and into the summer in a hands-on manner.
Kids learn about street smarts with the Lynchburg Police Department, have time to play basketball in the gym and learn nutritional skills.
Kayla Fuqua, director of development at the club, said immediately after reopening in March, staff asked Centra Health what it could to do to help its workers.
The club opened for 10 Centra families with 20 children who had lost childcare during the pandemic and changed its hours from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and its part-time staff became full-time staff.
The club can normally serve 120 to 130 kids but right now has to cut off capacity at 72 kids, which is about 18 kids per age group, Fuqua said.
“We probably won’t go to serving more until probably January because it’s just not safe,” she said.
She said the biggest activity that COVID-19 affected was the Club’s representation at the Virginia Commonwealth Games, where teams would compete in basketball leagues.
“We can’t keep them off the court,” she said. “So that has looked differently and we’re unable to give them that outlet that they look forward to.”
Lynchburg resident Loretta Scott has been sending her 10-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Calloway, to the club for two years and said the staff takes extra care to work with kids with ADHD such as her daughter.
“The club helps keep kids out of trouble and they help her learn,” Scott said. “It helps her interact with other kids. She asks to go there every day. She loves it.”
Nevaeh began attending the summer camp program at the club about a month ago, Scott said.
“It’s helpful because I can’t afford to pay the YMCA for daycare,” she said. “Otherwise I would have had to stay at home and I work part time.”
Scott said she pays $10 for the summer program at the club. The club charges $20 for one child for the entire year.
“For the people who work there, they take their time with the kids, they work with the kids and they love them,” she said. “They work with kids to keep them off the street and stay focused with activities.”
Fuqua said because the club was open during the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t see as many troubles with fundraising like other nonprofits have.
Thanks to donors, the club was able to obtain about $50,000 during the pandemic — which is what it costs to run the organization each month, she said.
During the summer, the center has five paid staff members who work in programming and three administrative positions. During the school year there are eight staff members who work with kids and four administrative positions.
Today, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg has safely welcomed back 72 of its club kids and is providing summer programming including their “Summer Brain Gain” — a summer learning loss prevention program consisting of fun, educational modules across all age levels.
Mark Sheehan, executive director of the club, said opening for essential care workers fit into the mission of the organization of helping families of young people that need help.
“Keeping children safe is in the DNA of the club,” he said. “Following the standards of care required by the Department of Social Services. Our club already had to conduct health observations. We just had to up our game by checking temperatures, ensuring parents kept sick children home and hand-washing was conducted frequently by club members and staff.”
He said keeping staff members healthy was a big concern and he wanted to make sure they weren’t coming to work sick.
“We tried to influence staff judgment outside of work to limit exposures to other people,” he said. “Lastly and most importantly, we are a value driven organization. Our nonnegotiable values are clean, safe and fun. Our values are the driving force.”
