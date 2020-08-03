Lynchburg's Boys & Girls Club one of few in state that stayed open during pandemic

“We probably won’t go to serving more until probably January because it’s just not safe,” she said.

She said the biggest activity that COVID-19 affected was the Club’s representation at the Virginia Commonwealth Games, where teams would compete in basketball leagues.

“We can’t keep them off the court,” she said. “So that has looked differently and we’re unable to give them that outlet that they look forward to.”

Lynchburg resident Loretta Scott has been sending her 10-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Calloway, to the club for two years and said the staff takes extra care to work with kids with ADHD such as her daughter.

“The club helps keep kids out of trouble and they help her learn,” Scott said. “It helps her interact with other kids. She asks to go there every day. She loves it.”

Nevaeh began attending the summer camp program at the club about a month ago, Scott said.

“It’s helpful because I can’t afford to pay the YMCA for daycare,” she said. “Otherwise I would have had to stay at home and I work part time.”

Scott said she pays $10 for the summer program at the club. The club charges $20 for one child for the entire year.