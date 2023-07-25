Effecting change with your loose change is the goal of one Lynchburg organization, and this month, the group presented the Lynchburg Daily Bread with a check for $3,750 to address food insecurity in the Hill City.

Since 2020, Change for Change has turned loose pocket change into donations to local charities through its 10 repurposed bright green parking meters throughout Lynchburg. According to one of its directors, Libby Fitzgerald, the group has donated $28,000 across seven donations since the launch of the organization.

According to Fitzgerald, once the group collects $1,000 across its 10 meters, they approach matching partners and contribute to one of several nonprofits in the Lynchburg area.

The organization’s most recent donation came in the form of a check for $3,750 to the Lynchburg Daily Bread, who is experiencing its busiest season with children not receiving meals at school, according to Executive Director Tracey Dixon.

“The data and service level we are experiencing is very alarming,” Dixon said in a news release. “Summer is always our busiest season with children not receiving meals at school, however, we’ve never seen need like this.”

Fitzgerald said her group is “proud to step up and assist in this time of so much hunger in our community,” adding the pocket change collected by the organizations is enough to provide “over 1,500 meals” to those in need.

In the past, the group has made its distributions to other area organizations, such as Interfaith Outreach; The Red Truck Ministry; One Community, One Voice; and Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative, among others.

“Considering our city’s high poverty rate, we believe our Change for Change caring meter program is helping to change lives in small but significant ways,” Fitzgerald said. “We believe it also conveys to visitors and locals alike that we are a city that cares about our less fortunate residents, and we’d be delighted and most grateful if you would join with us in this work.”

Change for Change has seven bright green collection meters spread out across downtown Lynchburg, as well as three more in Boonsboro. Donations also can be made through the organization’s Venmo at @Change-for-Change.