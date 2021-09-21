Lynchburg's Church Street to convert to two-way traffic in October

Church Street in downtown Lynchburg is scheduled to convert to two-way traffic on Oct. 8.
Beginning Wednesday and continuing through Sept. 28, Church Street will undergo milling and paving operations from 8th Street to Washington Street, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights only.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane, and motorists can expect minor delays.
The conversion of Church Street, from 5th Street to Washington Street, follows the return of two-way traffic on Main Street in July.
According to a news release Tuesday from the city, the purpose for restoring two-way traffic is multifaceted, and the "all-encompassing factor" is to create a downtown environment that is more comfortable for pedestrians.
On Oct. 4, work will commence, including the installation of new signage, new center-line striping, new striping for parking spaces and removal of traffic signals at 9th Street and 11th Street that will be replaced with all-way stop signs.
Centerline striping will be completed under a single lane of traffic, and motorists should expect minor delays. Parking spaces will be coned off by block to allow contractors to repaint the parking stalls.
Signage and message boards alerting drivers to the new traffic pattern will be posted around the city. The conversion is in accordance with the 2040 Downtown Master Plan adopted by Lynchburg City Council on November 2018.