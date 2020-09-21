Lynchburg's Davis, 14, enjoying first experiences of professional motorcycle racing

“We started racing what’s called Supermoto,” his father, Mike Davis, said. “Supermoto is where you’re on an asphalt track and then you go off through a dirt section and back onto the paved track. We started racing that together, the two of us, and then we both started racing road racing. I went back to road racing when he was old enough to get on some of the tracks. It got to a point where I can see him growing as a rider. I’m 43 years old now, that’s kind of on the older end for a racer. I knew I wasn’t going anywhere, I was doing it for fun, and I needed to focus my time on him.”

The two have found a way to balance Blake’s racing schedule with his classwork at LCA. Each year, Mike Davis presents his son’s racing schedule to the school and works with the teachers on how to ensure Blake maximizes his time in the classroom while preparing for a weekend on the motorcycle.

Blake’s day during the week consists of classes, completing homework by 5:30 and then training either with a mountain bike ride or a stationary bike exercise.

It’s a grueling routine, but one the family embraces.