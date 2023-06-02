In a 2-1 vote along party lines, the City of Lynchburg’s Electoral Board voted on Thursday to appoint Daniel Pense as the city’s new general registrar, ousting Christine Gibbons from the position at the end of her term on June 30 after serving as the city’s registrar since June 2018.

Pense will assume the position of general registrar beginning July 1 and will serve through June 30, 2027, as laid out in Virginia State Code.

Thursday’s electoral board meeting, moved from its traditional location in the second-floor conference room at the Kemper Street Transfer Station to council chambers in City Hall, featured a crowd resembling that of a council meeting. Residents even lined the back wall in the room to observe a meeting that one public speaker characterized as having a lot of “tension” in the room.

Critics of the decision to replace Gibbons as registrar, such as Carolyn Sherayko, a former member of the electoral board who resigned over this decision, have suggested the move is “politically motivated and without cause,” while one person who voted to replace the veteran registrar, board vice chair Steve “Doc” Troxel, chalked the decision up to “code” in an earlier interview.

Troxel and board Secretary Betty Gibbs, both Republicans, voted to appoint Pense as registrar, while board Chair David Neumeyer, the board’s lone Democrat, voted in opposition, voicing his support to see Gibbons reappointed.

The city’s electoral board is made up of three members, one representative each from the two major political parties. The third spot on the board comes from the party of the current governor of Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The process of searching for a new general registrar began on March 20, when the electoral board passed two resolutions, one regarding the terms of deputy registrars, and another regarding the end of the term for the general registrar.

Soon after the resolutions were passed, Sherayko, who was serving as the chair of the electoral board at the time and was the lone Democrat representative on the board, resigned from her position on the board citing concern over the attempts to not reappoint Gibbons.

At the time, Sherayko suggested it might have been a coordinated effort to remove Gibbons, and pointed to the treatment of registrars around the commonwealth as proof, such as in Buckingham County, where the electoral board voted in March not to reappoint its sitting registrar, Lindsey Taylor, at the end of her term.

According to the Farmville Herald, the board cited the same section in the Virginia State Code, 24.2-110, as reasoning to allow the registrar’s term to expire and not renew her contract.

While the interpretation of the code is up for debate amongst both sides, with Troxel saying in March that the board was just trying to “see what our options are” in regards to hiring a new registrar, Neumeyer said in an interview earlier this week that it’s his understanding that the “routine is reappointment.”

In mid-May, Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares released an official opinion on the matter of the code section, concluding that it’s his “opinion that an electoral board is not required to reappoint an incumbent general registrar, but the decision to replace the registrar must not be based on political affiliation or other impermissible grounds.

“It is further my opinion,” Miyares continued, “that the process by which an electoral board seeks to appoint a new general registrar must be objective and apolitical.”

Neumeyer told The News & Advance this week that the board “has not done an evaluation of [Gibbons] this year,” adding it would typically take place in July.

“My recommendation to my colleagues was that if they had any concerns about our registrar’s performance, that’s where they would address it.”

Neumeyer said earlier this week that as a result of the vote, the city could be “vulnerable to lawsuits.”

Troxel doubled down after Thursday’s meeting in regards to their decision after saying in March that he believed the board was “in compliance” with the code in making the decision to pursue applications and potentially a new registrar.

“We did it like we said we would,” he said about following the process the board laid out when it adopted the resolution in March.

When asked whether they both felt comfortable with the decision in light of the attorney general’s opinion on the matter, Troxel said, “There is nothing political about this, period.” Gibbs said, “Yes, because as somebody pointed out, there are many perspectives to the situation. And there are things that we know that they don’t know.”

Gibbons would not comment when asked about the decision after the meeting, however, in a letter obtained by The News & Advance from Neumeyer, Stephen Pershing, a lawyer from Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch Attorneys at Law, implored the electoral board “to consider the expense you will incur ... as well as the disrepute you will bring on yourselves and the electoral process in Lynchburg if you undertake to remove and replace Ms. Gibbons as you apparently intend.”

Pershing, who said he represents Gibbons in the matter of her employment, wrote in the letter that should Gibbons be removed, he expects to “file on her behalf, as soon as practicable, a complaint and motion for [a temporary restraining order] and preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court.”

As for the new registrar, Pense was chosen from a field of 33 candidates and four applicants, Troxel said Thursday.

Pense, a graduate of Penn State University, is currently the products and strategic solutions manager at Esprow LLC, and previously worked at Morgan Stanley as the executive director and global head of client onboarding, where he managed a large budget and worked with offices around the world, Troxel said in Pense’s introduction. He also worked at Credit Suisse and the United Bank of Scotland, according to Troxel, but no clear experience in elections was provided in the introduction.

“Having talked with all of the candidates and knowing people that are highly talented can move sideways and do an amazing job when they do that,” Troxel said. “I am quite pleased for the City of Lynchburg that we have asked Dan to come on board.”

After the meeting, Pense thanked the electoral board for his appointment and said he’s “looking forward to serving the people of Lynchburg in this role.”