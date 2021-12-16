Lynchburg's Federal Hill became home to merchants and civic leaders

Perched on a hillside overlooking downtown is Lynchburg’s Federal Hill — the smallest and oldest of the city’s original seven hills.

The first homes began to appear in Federal Hill, firmly bounded by the steep cliff at 12th Street and the low-lying areas near 8th and Madison streets, before the land was annexed into the fledgling city in the early 1800s.

“Federal Hill is known as Lynchburg’s first ‘suburban neighborhood’ and had already become a choice residential neighborhood before the annexations…, ” according to the Lynchburg Historical Foundation’s Antique Show Book.

Federal Hill also is the oldest historic district in the city, and its neighborhood association was reestablished in 2007. It is one of the smallest and most compact of the historic districts in Lynchburg with 67 contributing structures.

“Federal Hill is one of the most distinctive of several early neighborhoods situated on the hills surrounding the commercial area of Lynchburg,” according to the application for Federal Hill’s inclusion in the national and state historic registers.

“Unlike Garland Hill, where the city’s industrialists built their homes, Federal Hill primarily has been the residential area for merchants and civic leaders.”

Federal Hill’s high vantage point attracted the wealthy, and its slow growth allowed for a variety of architectural styles, from Federal to French Second Empire to Queen Anne and Georgian Revival, according to the city’s website.

Several Federal-style brick houses were built around the time the neighborhood was laid out. Other houses date to the mid-19th century, and the remaining lots are occupied with late 19th to early 20th century houses, according to the historic register.

“Most significant is the neighborhood’s important collection of early Federal-style townhouses, which includes some of the oldest and finest houses in the city,” the application reads. “Few Piedmont cities of the South can boast such a distinguished grouping of Federal dwellings.”

The exact origin of the name Federal Hill isn’t known, though historians theorize it stemmed from the Federalist political party, which strongly influenced the city’s development, according to the Lynchburg Museum. Many of the hill’s streets are named for early presidents — Jackson, Harrison and Madison.

A trolley once ran through the neighborhood, carting residents between this suburb and the bustling downtown of the late 1800s. Those tracks are mostly covered but in places the pavement is worn down enough for history to poke through.

Some of the wide streets still have the early brick sidewalks and some still feature slate walkways and granite curbing. Iron fences line some of the yards along the streets, according to the historic register documentation.

“The somewhat scattered distribution of Federal Hill’s early houses indicates that the area built up slowly, and that many of the lots did not receive buildings until nearly 100 years after the streets were laid out. Thus, most of the blocks have an interesting mixture of early, mid-late 19th and early 20th century dwellings that together form block facades of varied textures, materials and forms,” the historic register application reads.

The first house in this hill, 1022 Federal St., was built in 1815 on land conveyed to Capt. William Norvell by city founder John Lynch. Norvell served as president of the office of discount and deposit of Lynchburg’s branch of the Bank of Virginia from its establishment in 1804 until his death in 1823, according to the writings of historian Ruth Blunt.

He built another house at 1002 Federal St. for his daughter, Lucy Wilhelmina Norvell Otey, who later established the Ladies Relief Hospital on Main Street to provide better care to wounded Confederate soldiers. Her work led to the Southern Memorial Association, the organization that manages Old City Cemetery today.

***

Perhaps the most famous of houses in Federal Hill is known not for its outstanding architecture but for the ghosts that reportedly inhabit its halls.

The house at 1104 Jackson Street is the original home of the "self-rocking cradle" that allegedly haunted its owners in 1839.

The Rocking Cradle house recently was purchased by Diana Jones, who told The News & Advance in October she didn't know anything about the ghost stories when she bought the house last spring.

"It just needs a little bit of love," she said. "This is my next little baby."

It was in poor condition when she bought it, cluttered with detritus from its previous owners, with chipping paint, peeling wallpaper and outdated '70s décor, wood paneling and popcorn ceilings concealing much of its original early-1800s craftsmanship.

The house is deceptively large, about 2,438 square feet — with three fireplaces and five bedrooms, two downstairs and three on the partial second floor. Dormer windows look out onto the front yard, and the second story has a large open space adjoining one of the bedrooms and a small, child-sized door leading through the wall.

According to William Asbury Christian’s “Lynchburg and Its People,” published in 1900, the story of the cradle took place in the spring of 1839. The Rev. William Smith was renting the home in the midst of his career as a Methodist preacher in Lynchburg. He and his wife borrowed a cradle from the Rev. John Early, a prominent leader in the Methodist church, who would later become Bishop Early.

One morning, the Smiths noticed the cradle began to vigorously rock on its own. According to the account: “Dr. Smith moved the cradle from near the fire-place into the middle of the floor, and said: ‘Now Geoffrey (he called the Devil by that name), rock!’ and he did.”

There's a number of different accounts, but the location of the house itself is almost always agreed upon. A plaque to that effect sits in the front yard.

The house was constructed in the early 19th century. The exact date is unknown, but likely around 1815, according to the nomination form for the Federal Hill Historic District, which was listed as a national historic landmark in 1980.

***

Tucked in the 1100 block of Federal Street sits a two-story brick house with an ornately trimmed front porch looking out over a quiet, dead-end street.

Justine and Chris Button and their two children are history buffs and never thought they could afford to own a historic home that sheltered so many generations before them. That is, until they found the Novell-Ivey-Perrow house.

“We just love beautiful, old homes and to come to a place like Lynchburg where there is so much history. We’re just so lucky. And we’re handy — well, my husband is,” Justine said with a chuckle.

The house was built in 1816 and underwent expansion and renovation in 1874, Justine said.

Justine and Chris both are teachers working at Virginia Episcopal School, which requires them to live on campus. They use their historic home on weekends and special occasions and occasionally rent it out.

The history Justine has been able to unearth on the house shows it was constructed by John Bullock in 1816 and owned by Capt. William Norvell in 1823. Norvell was on the board of managers who brought the Lynchburg Charity School to the Hill City.

Thaddeus Ivey owned the house by 1850.

It became the home of Mrs. Mosby G. Perrow in the 1940s and 1950s. Her father was a Virginia lawyer and state senator representing Lynchburg. He became a champion for Virginia’s public schools and served as a key figure for Virginia’s abandonment of massive resistance to public school desegregation.

“I really love that,” she said. “I thought it was good juju. My husband … he was the one that needed more convincing so reading the history was a big part of helping him get to the place where it made sense.”

Button noted historic homes can be expensive to maintain and the couple still has projects to tackle but the work is gratifying.

“I love being a part of that, trying to keep these historical homes beautiful,” she said. “It’s a lot of work because if you don’t do the work early, it just gets worse and worse and worse.”

***

Years before Ann Smith and her husband, Bill, purchased their house on Jackson Street, she would walk her junior high students past the home at the corner of Jackson and 11th streets on their way to the downtown library.

It always intrigued her on her walks, and Ann’s students would often tell tales of the strange happenings on the street. Smith and her husband Bill decided to buy that old house in 1998.

Built before 1819, the Smiths’ house is Federal-style. It was added onto at some point, with the telltale seam showing to the right of the porch.

“We just love the old girl, ” Ann Smith said. “We love her. We just feel like we are the caretakers of her for now, and someone else will be the caretaker of her at a later point.

“In some communities, houses like this are torn down and some commercial thing put in. We don’t want to see that happen to this yet. We feel like this is a residential neighborhood and it has character and a story.”

Ann Smith likes to reflect on contributions made by those who lived in the house before her, such as H.A. Robinson, who owned the H.A. Robinson Peanut Company that later became the Robinson Crusoe Brand.

“In our small way, we are contributing, too, by keeping [the house] up and loving it and not wanting it to disappear into the ground, ” she said.

