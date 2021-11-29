Lynchburg's Fire Station 3 to close temporarily for renovations

The City of Lynchburg's Fire Station 3 will be closed temporarily during the upcoming holiday season to undergo renovations, the city announced in a news release on Monday.
According to the release, the fire station, at 4701 Fort Avenue, will be closed from Nov. 29 until Dec. 27 for renovations that will include a new kitchen, updated locker rooms, and a new common area for the firefighters.
The station also will receive an addition during the renovations.
During the time of the closure, staff from the station will be temporarily assigned to other stations in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser said in the news release that residents living in the areas that are currently serviced by the Fort Hill station will not see a noticeable difference in response time during the station closure.
According to the City of Lynchburg's website, Fire Station 3 was built in 1968. Alongside the traditional engine that is housed at the station, it is also home to the Rescue unit. Known as Rescue 1, the unit provides "search and rescue, as well as having specialized firefighting and rescue equipment," according to the station's web page.
Wormser said in a news release, "We want residents to know that serving the community by protecting lives and property is always our first priority. We fully intend to respond to calls consistent with our operations while the station undergoes renovations."