Lynchburg's Glass House to transform, while new management takes over Fratelli, Rooftop 7

COVID hit the hospitality business hard, especially the music venue business, said Dave Henderson, owner of The Water Dog and The Glass House.

So, over the past year, he and his management team have been working to transition The Glass House, at 1019 Jefferson St., from a small music venue into a full-service restaurant.

He said he hopes to open the new incarnation of The Glass House during the first quarter of 2023. Henderson said The Glass House will become a high-end cocktail bar and lounge that seeks to pair quality cocktails with a tapas-style, seasonal, locally sourced menu.

While working on all of this, Henderson also was given the opportunity to take on the management and operations of both Fratelli Italian Kitchen and Rooftop 7, both located downtown.

Fratelli is located at 1200 Commerce St. Suite 200 and Rooftop 7 is a rooftop bar located on top of the Park View on the Bluff building at 1208 Commerce St. Both are located along the Bluffwalk and overlook the James River.

"As we were working to create a full-service restaurant for The Glass House, I had been working behind the scenes with attorneys to establish a new restaurant management company, called Hen + Hound Management Co.," he said.

"Hen" is short for Henderson and "Hound" represents the company's love for dogs.

"By elevating my chef and general manager and giving them the freedom to oversee the business's operations, this new organizational structure will effectively allow us to not only manage both The Water Dog and The Glass House but also other opportunities as they may arise," Henderson said.

As of Nov. 1, Henderson and the Hen + Hound team took over the management and operations of both Fratelli and Rooftop 7 with the initial goal of keeping the restaurants' doors open throughout the transition of management teams while also ensuring those who wanted their jobs could keep their jobs.

"Now that we have been able to keep the doors open and have started to get our feet under us, we can start to really look at how we can further elevate these beautiful establishments to better serve our guests," Henderson said. "There is absolutely room for improvement, the first of which is by spicing up the menus with new and innovative ideas and adding fresh, quality ingredients."

Henderson also sees more live jazz and wine tastings in the near future.

Henderson said he hopes to implement these changes over the coming months.

"I see two extremely beautiful establishments that hold so much promise to deliver exceptional experiences, and I can't wait to show Lynchburg," he said.

