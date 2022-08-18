Lynchburg's 'Grand Painted Lady' is on the market

One of Lynchburg historic homes is on the market.

At about 120 years old — give or take — the house at 209 Madison St. has had an eventful life.

Built sometime between 1900 and 1910, the Ferguson House — also known as “the Grand Painted Lady” — was constructed by the wealthy Ferguson family, whose money came from tobacco. It was built between two other family estates so the family could remain close to one another, according to the home’s current owner and seller, Chris Carlson.

The Grand Queen Anne Victorian house looms impressively in Lynchburg’s Garland Hills neighborhood. At nearly 4,000 square feet, the home is one of the only “true painted ladies” in Lynchburg, meaning it has five paint colors on its façade. Within walking distance of downtown Lynchburg and the 5th Street district, the house is for sale at the asking price of $499,000.

A grand staircase is the eye-catching centerpiece of the home’s main entrance. Made of white oak wood, the staircase and surrounding wood panels is top quality and durable, original to the house’s construction.

“The entryway sold us on the house,” Carlson said. Of course, the rest of the home was compelling in its own right. He and his wife purchased the house in January of 2020.

The Realtor selling the property, Martin Donovan, could not get enough of the staircase, either. The feature was a major selling point, in his opinion.

The home has been modernized and updated inside over the years, but throughout all renovations and upgrades, the history and original character have been carefully preserved.

Like most of the homes in the Garland Hill neighborhood, the Ferguson House is on the historic register. Any renovations and facelifts that can be seen on the outside must meet the rigorous historic preservation standards and get official approval, Carlson said.

The house has a uniquely colorful history in terms of its use over time. Aside from its original residential function, it once served as commercial office space on the first floor with living quarters upstairs, featuring a kitchen where the remodeled master bathroom now is, Carlson said. It functioned as a triplex at one point, divided into three living spaces. A karate school previously operated in the basement of the house, according to Carlson.

Most recently, the Ferguson House has been used for residential purposes once more.

The Carlsons lived in the home whenever they were in town, but rented out the mother-in-law apartment and a few of the individual rooms for additional income, and to have someone in the house when they were out of town. The couple is based in Texas, and come to Lynchburg for business. The home has been used for Airbnb, Carlson said, but more frequently he and his wife offered midterm rentals for periods of one to three months. Travelling nurses, for instance, have rented a room in the Ferguson House.

Multiple major renovations were undertaken in the home by the Carlsons during their ownership.

The guest bathroom on the second floor had to be “stripped to the studs” and entirely re-done, Carlson said. The room retained its original clawfoot tub prior to renovation. When pipes began leaking, Carlson called specialists in to take a look. The room, they discovered, still had its original early 1900s piping. Because it was so antiquated, there was no alternative but to completely replace the plumbing system and pipes. The workers jackhammered through six inches of concrete to get the job done, carrying it out by the bucketload, Carlson said. The clawfoot tub also had to go, as it was built into the original plumbing system.

The master bathroom was another total remodel, Carlson said. It was not always a bathroom, either. At one point, this room was a kitchen. The piping systems attested to this, in addition to what Carlson was told by a man who owned the home in the 1970s. A few layout changes in some rooms occurred over time, as well, related largely to the former triplex situation then reconfiguring the house to its more traditional residential purpose.

The wraparound porch was another massive renovation, Carlson said.

“The porch was sagging from years of neglect,” he said. “There were structural issues that we had to take care of.”

Thanks to the local services of Morris Construction, which Carlson highly praised, the dilapidated porch was restored, and built so well that Carlson expects it to last up to another hundred years.

“They did a lot of great craftsmanship,” Carlson said of the company. “They were able to recreate a few pieces of the material that were unsalvageable. For the most part, the fixtures that you see are original. It’s all been re-painted. It’s been put back together.”

Although the home has been modernized in terms of amenities, the Carlsons retained the feel of the original period in many ways through décor and aesthetic choices. They added wainscoting inside. The façade, of course, has been preserved as the original construction.

The kitchen is the main renovation that remains, Carlson said. The current kitchen was one of the three spaces in the house’s triplex era, he explained, which is why it requires some work. The pantry, for instance, was a bathroom for this unit.

Despite the project, Carlson hopes the home will sell as it is, and a new owner will take up the task so the house remains a city fixture for years to come.