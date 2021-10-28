Lynchburg's infamous haunted house undergoing renovations, will take on fresh life under new ownership

Some of the house and its history is recounted in "The Ghosts of Charlottesville and Lynchburg," a book written by L.B. Taylor in 1992. It references the 1937 WPA report, which said the house is generally known as "the house where the cradle rocked."

According to Taylor's account of the report, it was called the Poston House after W.C. Poston, who bought the property in 1902. It is "impossible to determine who built it," but records indicate it was built in about 1819 by Edmund B. Norvell, or by Thomas Wyatt, before 1813.

Some reports say the house was "dreadfully haunted."

Trueheart Poston, son of the man who bought the house in 1902, also gave an account of the rocking cradle story in the 1937 report. The broad strokes were the same, with some amendments — such as the cradle was commanded in the name of "Beelzebub," and rocked for some days.

Other ghost sighting in the house, as told by Poston, include a story about Walter Addison, then editor of The Lynchburg News. He and his wife were guests in the home, and in the early hours of the morning, Addison saw an old woman on the landing, and later would come to find no such woman was living the house.