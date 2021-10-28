Lynchburg's infamous haunted house undergoing renovations, will take on fresh life under new ownership

For all intents and purposes, the house at 1104 Jackson Street is unassuming. From the road, the wood frame house shows signs of wear, but a screened-in front porch, brick veneer and a stocky chimney create a charming Federal-style tableau.
What sets it apart are the stories.
The Poston House, also known as the Rocking Cradle House, is the original home of the "self-rocking cradle" that allegedly haunted its owners in 1839.
While the story of the rocking cradle is infamous — one of Lynchburg's best-known hauntings — little is known about the house itself.
In fact, its new owner, Diana Jones, didn't know anything about the ghost stories when she bought the house in May. It's the opener to a "Scooby-Doo" episode — unsuspecting young homeowner buys haunted house, knowing little about its sordid past.
But Jones, who opened the door cheerfully in early October to her visitors, didn't seem too bothered.
"It just needs a little bit of love," she said, looking around. "This is my next little baby."
It was in poor condition when she bought it, cluttered with detritus from its previous owners, with chipping paint, peeling wallpaper and outdated 70's décor, wood paneling and popcorn ceilings concealing much of its original early-1800s craftmanship.
The house is located within the Federal Hill Historic District, just off 12th Street, which served primarily as a residential area favored by merchants and civic leaders, and features architectural styles popular from the early 1800s through the early 1900s.
This isn't Jones' first foray into flipping houses. She began buying rental properties and renovating them around 2010. Though she's a patent examiner with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, she's been splitting her time with renovation projects in Lynchburg, including a home she recently finished flipping on Dinwiddie Street.
Jones, 36, originally is from Madison Heights and loves the southern, "hometown vibes" of Lynchburg. When she found the Rocking Cradle House, it looked abandoned. She contacted the owner, and discovered he was interested in selling it, "so I thought, 'why not?'"
The first time she visited she said there was "something I liked about the house," she couldn't explain it, said it was hard to pin down, but "a feeling...I felt very welcome."
She began renovations in late September, and plans to flip the house, either to live in or resell. She hopes to "maintain as much of the history of the property as possible," while updating its utilities and refreshing the interior and exterior.
She and her contractor, Hugo Hernandez, began demolition a few weeks ago. They aren't completely gutting the house down to the studs, but tore out all the old appliances, began stripping the wallpaper and are making way for "much-needed" updates and repairs.
The house is deceptively large, about 2,438 square feet — with three fireplaces and five bedrooms, two downstairs and three on the partial second floor. Dormer windows look out onto the front yard, and the second story has a large open space adjoining one of the bedrooms and a small, child-sized door leading through the wall.
Jones said she imagines this was some kind of nursery before it was renovated into a kitchenette, and added, somewhat nonchalantly, "now, there's a baby cradle somewhere in the crawlspace." She paused. "I didn't want to quite touch it yet."
Around the side of the house, a short flight of enclosed stairs lead down into a cellar. Confined within tight cinderblock and brick walls, it is drowning in clutter. Jones leads the way with a flashlight. She shined the beam to a corner of the crawlspace where, sure enough, a wooden cradle was stacked haphazardly on top of a sealed trunk.
Jones regards it, somewhat amused, but does offer a slight sigh of relief when she learns the original cradle from the legend recently has resurfaced — and will soon be on display at the Lynchburg museum.
The cradle was lost to public record for almost 84 years, and was last referenced in a 1937 Virginia Works Progress Administration report until Tom Jackson and his sister, Joan Coleman, both of Lynchburg, the great-great-great-grandchildren of the cradle's original owner, donated it to the museum earlier this year.
According to William Asbury Christian’s “Lynchburg and Its People,” published in 1900, the story of the cradle took place in the spring of 1839, in the brick house on Jackson Street.
The Rev. William Smith was renting the home in the midst of his career as a Methodist preacher in Lynchburg. He and his wife borrowed a cradle from the Rev. John Early, a prominent leader in the Methodist church, who would later become Bishop Early.
One morning, the Smiths noticed the cradle began to vigorously rock on its own. According to the account: “Dr. Smith moved the cradle from near the fire-place into the middle of the floor, and said: ‘Now Geoffrey (he called the Devil by that name), rock!’ and he did.”
There's a number of different accounts, but the location of the house itself is almost always agreed upon. A plaque to that effect sits in the front yard.
According to S. Allen Chambers in the book, “Lynchburg: An Architectural History," the building history of the story-and-a-half T-shaped brick cottage is "rather complex."
"But although there have been many additions and alterations," Chambers wrote, "the simple, original lines still prevail."
The house was constructed in the early 19th-century. The exact date is unknown, but likely around 1815, according to the nomination form for the Federal Hill Historic District, which was listed as a national historic landmark in 1980.
Some of the house and its history is recounted in "The Ghosts of Charlottesville and Lynchburg," a book written by L.B. Taylor in 1992. It references the 1937 WPA report, which said the house is generally known as "the house where the cradle rocked."
According to Taylor's account of the report, it was called the Poston House after W.C. Poston, who bought the property in 1902. It is "impossible to determine who built it," but records indicate it was built in about 1819 by Edmund B. Norvell, or by Thomas Wyatt, before 1813.
Some reports say the house was "dreadfully haunted."
Trueheart Poston, son of the man who bought the house in 1902, also gave an account of the rocking cradle story in the 1937 report. The broad strokes were the same, with some amendments — such as the cradle was commanded in the name of "Beelzebub," and rocked for some days.
Other ghost sighting in the house, as told by Poston, include a story about Walter Addison, then editor of The Lynchburg News. He and his wife were guests in the home, and in the early hours of the morning, Addison saw an old woman on the landing, and later would come to find no such woman was living the house.
Another story involved a major in the Confederate Army who lived in the house at one time. When he would over indulge on alcohol, his family would lock him in the dining room, and he would attempt to beat his way out of the room with a poker. According to Poston, it was said that at midnight, the doors in the room would all open, whether they were locked or not.
The final story told by Poston, as outlined in the WPA report, was a "very vague rumor of a body which drops out of an upstairs dormer."
Jones isn't adverse to ghost stories — she said she believes, to an extent. Her nights in Lynchburg, she sleeps on a mattress in the front room of the house. So far, she said, she hasn't had much of a sense that the place is haunted, but she is willing to believe a spirit might be present.
The day before, however, a black bird flew into the house through a chimney, and was resistant in efforts to remove it.
"It was very persistent to get in," she said.
Hernandez said he is looking forward to the renovations. They expect the flip to take about six months. Like Jones, he hopes to maintain the historic integrity, but refresh the things that need change.
He was also similarly ambivalent to the alleged haunting. The night before he had heard some noises, somebody walking across the hallway, maybe, but — he shrugged.
The house is a relic of Lynchburg legend, the stories passed around by many locals interested in scary stories or ghostly haunts. Woody Watts, founder of Hill City Paranormal, explored the house some time last year, and said of all his investigations, it was the only one that left him feeling physically ill.
Though much of the house was emptied out, it contained scatterings of old belongings, built-in shelves still brimming with books. There were photographs and vinyl records, the last page of a love letter, and a slew of Bibles and Christian memorabilia. Bins of mildewing Stephen King paperbacks completed the scene.
It's the remains of a lifetime, and Jones said she will keep what she can use, hoping to maintain a "traditional style," refurbishing the original floors and fireplaces, and preserving the space so it can "be good for another 200 years."