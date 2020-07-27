Lynchburg's longtime Amtrak station agent retires after 45 years

Train enthusiast Luke Sharrett described Harper as an “ambassador” for the Hill City — a stable presence for lifelong residents returning home and a welcoming figure for first-time guests.

“The first person you meet when you step off the Amtrak at Kemper Street Station is Garland,” Sharrett said. “For a lot of people he’s the first Lynchburger that they meet on a visit to the city. And I really can’t think of anyone better to ask as an ambassador for Lynchburg.”

Sharrett first met Harper in high school when he moved to Lynchburg more than 15 years ago. Fascinated by rail, he would visit the station to photograph the trains moving through the city and struck up a friendship with Harper, who possessed an immense knowledge of the industry.

“I was a pretty lonely kid having left all my sports teams and my Boy Scout troop when I moved to Lynchburg,” Sharrett said. “I really didn’t know anybody and I think he could sense that. He was always a friendly face.”

Harper’s interest in rail dates from his time growing up near the campus of Virginia Episcopal School, which abuts a stretch of tracks. Some of his earliest memories are dominated by the images of trains rolling along the James River.