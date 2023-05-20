Lynchburg's Mayor's Youth Council, in partnership with the Lynchburg Fire Department, is hosting a donation-led car wash benefitting a city food bank program on Saturday, according to a news release from the city.

Members of the youth council will hold the car wash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lynchburg's Fire Station 6, located at 2084 Fort Ave.

The youth council is made up of young people in grades 9-12 from across the city, serving as a liaison between the mayor, Lynchburg City Council and the youth of the community, the city said.

Earlier this year, the youth council volunteered at Park View Community Mission, where students first saw the issue of food insecurity among their neighbors. Proceeds from Saturday's car wash will go directly to Food for Families, a Park View program offering supplemental groceries to food-insecure families on a weekly basis at no cost, according to the city.

Last year, the youth council completed its capstone project by finishing a mural downtown as a part of its "You Matter" campaign, aimed at starting a conversation around mental health and anxiety coming out of the pandemic.

The mural is located in the 700 block of Jefferson Street, just across from the Rotary Centennial Riverfront Skate Park.