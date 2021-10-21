Lynchburg's new branding campaign aims to bring city up to date, show its love

“We would also use any of the new branding materials in courting candidates that are not from the area who want to learn more about our Lynchburg community,” he said in an email to The News & Advance. “I think this new look/feel brand gives us a fresher image and take on our community. Given that well over half of Centra's workforce are 'Millennials' & 'Gen Z'ers', this new brand makes it easier to sell our community and show the diversity in the area.“

Dennis Marcinik, general manager of The Virginian Hotel, said Lynchburg, like many small- to medium-sized cities, needed to have some sort of a compelling and appealing branding and marketing campaign that was up to date.

“It's about Lynchburg making a statement beyond the region that we’re inclusive and progressive,” he said. “We are an attractive city to come see a show at the Academy, to stay at the Virginian, to eat at our restaurants, to go to our community market and visit our local independent businesses downtown.”

He said he hopes the rebranding will help make downtown more appealing not only to guests visiting but also to residents who might have a dated perception of what the city was 10 to 15 years ago.

“Every town our size that’s trying to reinvent itself, needs to make sure that its telling the story in words and pictures of what many people probably don't understand about that community and I think this marketing campaign does it very well,” he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.