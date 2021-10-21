Lynchburg's new branding campaign aims to bring city up to date, show its love

A new city campaign is designed to create awareness of the city, instill pride and help people feel like they belong.
The new "LYH Loves You" website launched this week at opportunitylynchburg.com/lyh-loves-you, focusing on living, visiting and working in Lynchburg. It connects to content on the city’s tourism site and economic development site, integrating the two under one brand, look and feel.
Opportunity Lynchburg and LYH Tourism are now united under the brand campaign "LYH Loves You," which leverages the state's iconic messaging “Virginia Is For Lovers” and works to instill pride in a city leaning into the future, Anna Bentson, assistant director for the Office of Economic Development & Tourism, said.
She said the department is using the campaign to tell the stories of Lynchburg to the world.
The campaign’s goals include building community pride among residents, driving spending in local businesses and attractions, attracting talent and visitors to Lynchburg and positioning the city as a resource for economic development for local businesses and decision makers.
The four key audiences of the campaign are residents, businesses, talent and visitors.
Bentson said the campaign works to tell the stories of work-life balance and also raise awareness of skills and opportunities to shift some perceptions about a lack of attractive jobs in the city.
"LYH Loves You" also works to target students at local universities as well as “boomerangs” — people who grew up in the area, moved away but are considering a return and see the city as affordable and beautiful.
“We’re also building awareness of LYH as a warm and welcoming place,” Bentson said. “And to provide enjoyable experiences that put visitors really into the city and into the stories of the people who live and work here.”
During the pandemic, Bentson’s department looked to stakeholders to find out what were the most important things the business community needed. The key takeaways from those conversations were that people wanted communication about the city and from the city to the business community.
“They wanted help in selling the city to potential talent and also to retain workforce,” Bentson said. “They're seeing this new age of people [working remotely] and they want to make sure that they have a message that will help them sell the city.”
During the last nine months, the department formed a steering committee, held workshops, focus groups, sent out stakeholders surveys and chose a brand campaign, which has been in development since the summer.
Centra Chief People Officer Rick Grooms said he hopes to link the new logo and branding information to the Centra careers page for external job searchers.
“We would also use any of the new branding materials in courting candidates that are not from the area who want to learn more about our Lynchburg community,” he said in an email to The News & Advance. “I think this new look/feel brand gives us a fresher image and take on our community. Given that well over half of Centra's workforce are 'Millennials' & 'Gen Z'ers', this new brand makes it easier to sell our community and show the diversity in the area.“
Dennis Marcinik, general manager of The Virginian Hotel, said Lynchburg, like many small- to medium-sized cities, needed to have some sort of a compelling and appealing branding and marketing campaign that was up to date.
“It's about Lynchburg making a statement beyond the region that we’re inclusive and progressive,” he said. “We are an attractive city to come see a show at the Academy, to stay at the Virginian, to eat at our restaurants, to go to our community market and visit our local independent businesses downtown.”
He said he hopes the rebranding will help make downtown more appealing not only to guests visiting but also to residents who might have a dated perception of what the city was 10 to 15 years ago.
“Every town our size that’s trying to reinvent itself, needs to make sure that its telling the story in words and pictures of what many people probably don't understand about that community and I think this marketing campaign does it very well,” he said.