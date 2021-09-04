Lynchburg's new Commerce Street Theater to open first show

“When we looked at it a year ago, there was just so much that had to be done. It was like looking up the side of a mountain, and you were almost at a point where there was so much to do that we weren’t sure where to start,” he said. “In a way, it was a mixed blessing. We couldn’t really perform right away, so it bought us some time to get organized.”

Producing some online entertainment, like many other arts and entertainment groups and venues opted for during the pandemic, was a goal expressed by Commerce Street Theater shortly after the group established itself last August. The organization used its Facebook page to share videos of musicians performing alone from the black-box theater space, said co-founder Pamela Nowell. An online Black History Month project also was shared through videos, and featured artists reading historic works of poetry or sharing music that celebrated Black history.

Holt said Commerce Street Theater considered streaming productions of full-length shows online but chose to take a different direction with shorter videos featuring music and pieces from the Black History Month project after studying viewership data from other theater companies, many of comparable size. The organization’s analysis found there was greater audience engagement with more bite-sized videos.