As years of revitalization efforts in downtown Lynchburg continue to drive more visitors and residents into the neighborhood, one new family-owned business is hoping to become the ‘Burg’s version of a bodega.

Nestled into the first floor of the nearly 100-year-old Allied Arts Building at 725 Church St. is a brand new downtown convenience store: City View Market. Owned by the Ramsey family, the shop has quickly become a frequented spot of downtown residents, employees and hotel visitors.

Jonathan Ramsey, who runs City View Market with his wife, Melissa, supervises valet and security services for The Virginian Hotel just across the street and said the idea for the store came about after hearing many people say they were looking for certain items that weren’t carried by the hotel.

“One day,” he said, “the mayor actually walked into The Virginian and goes, ‘Man, I wish there was a convenience store downtown.’ And me and my wife had been joking about ‘Hey, we should open up a little store.’”

After Melissa said she was looking for a job change, and some saving up, Jonathan said a space came open in the bottom of the Allied Arts Building.

And so was born the new City View Market, where there’s something in the shop for just about everybody.

There are the usuales of a convenience store: sodas, candy bars, chips and other sundry items. But the selection goes far beyond the basics. One can pick up greetings cards, phone chargers, Pokémon cards and, according to Ramsey, the fan favorite Prime Hydration drink.

“We’ve had people drive from Roanoke down here to get some of those Primes, which is astonishing,” Jonathan said. He said the store carries flavors of the hydration drink that aren’t commonly found in grocery stores, including one U.K.-exclusive flavor that goes for upwards of $45 due to its rarity.

The Ramseys’ store, managed day-to-day by Melissa, sets out to be Lynchburg’s version of a bodega — the wish of the property’s owner when the family first reached out to open the store — even selling simple grocery items for downtown residents.

The couple’s son, Colin, helps out with the store managing the online presence, with the market’s website set to open on Monday. Once it launches, he said the store will be offering free delivery to anybody in the immediate downtown area, and free deliveries citywide for all orders over $25.

Melissa said it’s “absolutely important” to her that she is able to operate the business as a family, with Jonathan adding that he enjoys teaching his son about the business world through the store.

“He’s learning,” Jonathan said about Colin. “He’s putting together the website, he’s learning the taxes, inventories a little bit for us — he does a little bit of everything for us.”

Living in Madison Heights for some time now, Jonathan said he’s seen the growth of downtown Lynchburg in the recent years go from “very little traffic” to “now it looks like there’s two or three business popping up all the time.”

“It’s awesome and [downtown’s] only going to continue to grow with all of these new businesses opening up,” he added.

Beyond providing the downtown area with a much needed service, the Ramseys are hoping to create relationships with customers as well.

“It’s a service that’s needed,” Jonathan said about the store. “But it also gives my wife a good job to have, where she enjoys talking to people and taking care of our customers.”

The store’s customer appreciation is on display every day through their 50% discount on purchases for all first responders, as well as their weekly “Lucky Sevens” giveaways, where if a customer spends $7 on Wednesdays they will receive whatever the free item of the day is.

“People should definitely know what separates us from other stores is our customer service. Many places won’t take the time to get to know the person or build a connection with them. They just check them out and that’s it. But we’re way different here,” Jonathan added.

The store’s website launches for online orders on Monday at CityViewMarket.com, and the physical location is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at 725 Church St. across from The Virginian Hotel.