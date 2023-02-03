Old City Cemetery is raising $2,000 to restore and revitalize its potter’s field, which the cemetery still actively uses and has maintained since its founding in 1806.

The current potter’s field started in 1994 and is the eighth that exists at the historic cemetery on Taylor Street in Lynchburg. Burials and scatterings in the current potter’s field will continue, per the city’s plan.

In addition to replacing the missing or damaged markers, the revitalization will include landscaping and changes to regular maintenance practices, plus updated protocols for record-keeping. All of this is to ensure the memory of cemetery residents is preserved in a respectful and dignified manner, Ashleigh Meyer, manager of marketing and historical research for OCC, said.

She said because OCC is a public cemetery, it is obligated by the state to provide burial grounds for anyone who qualifies based on state standards to be buried in the potter's field who can’t afford a funeral service of their own, or individuals who die while in custody of the state.

Ashleigh Meyer, OCC's manager of marketing and historical research, said as a public cemetery, OCC is required by the state to bury in a potter's field anyone who can't afford a funeral service of their own or who dies while in custody of the state.

OCC's current potter's field has 180 residents who have been buried there since 1994.

Meyer said it’s fallen into some disrepair and it's important that it be a place of dignity and respect for everyone.

“So there are many recent burials there, and lots of families still come to pay their respects regularly. So it's important to us that that looks nice and that they can find comfort there. So we are cleaning it up and part of that is replacing all of the missing grave markers,” she said.

The cemetery has partnered with Whitten Funeral Home, which has offered to replace the grave markers.

“We just have to pay them for the supplies and so that's a huge part of the process, but we're also improving our landscaping maintenance standards so that area just is looking nice and dignified,” Meyer said.

Paul Whitten, owner of Whitten and member of the OCC board of directors, said because people who are interred at the potter’s field didn’t have much money, the markers are temporary and some are better than others.

“There's a number of graves that are unmarked, and then there's a number of graves where the markers are not legible or they're damaged and there's not a lot of consistency,” he said.

He said the cemetery didn’t have any rules or regulations as to decorations and upkeep, so the board voted to create regulations that would make sure everything was kept up in an orderly fashion, still allowing families to place wreaths and ornaments on the graves.

He said Whitten will create the new grave markers, which will bring uniformity and consistency to the cemetery.

Each grave will have a brick border that volunteers from the cemetery plan to install.

Whitten said because the cemetery host guests on a daily basis for tours and holds weddings on the property, there’s a lot going on every day and the cemetery and its board want the entire cemetery to be respectful, representable and in good order.

He added his entire professional career has been in the death care industry and he passionately believes in celebrating the life that was lived.

“I think everyone that is interred there not only has deserved a respectful, dignified burial, but I think they deserve to have that spot and their family deserves to have that spot maintained in a proper fashion,” he said. “Just because it is a potter's field, just because it is for indigent burials, just because families don't have financial resources do that themselves, that's irrelevant. It's in our cemetery and we're going to make sure that things are cared for and maintained.”

Meyer said staff and volunteers will begin replacing the grid markers as soon as they arrive, which she hopes will be by the end of February. Maintenance already is underway and OCC is working with the city on those improvements.

Fundraising is happening primarily through PayPal and the cemetery’s website.

“It's important to recognize that society has always felt a responsibility to provide for those less fortunate,” Meyer said. “Every time new acreage was added to our grounds or the potter's field filled up, there was a new one added. And this isn't unique to us. This is a national practice. It's almost universal. Communities have always recognized their responsibility to care for others so that's something that was important to us at Old City and we want to make sure that our records are accurate.”

She said just because some of these individuals may have died without family doesn't mean that there will never be family looking for them.

“It's not only about someone in the future being able to research their history, it's also about making sure that we recognize that someone's financial status or social standing has no impact on their entitlement to respect and dignity and honor,” she said.