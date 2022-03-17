Lynchburg's original hill — Courthouse Hill — grew from modest beginnings

Chartered in 1786 by Quaker John Lynch, Lynchburg began its lengthy history simply with the need to transfer goods and people across the James River.

The original 45-acre town sat precariously perched along a steep bank, roughly stretching from today’s Commerce to Church streets and from 5th to 12th streets, according to the Lynchburg Museum.

By 1791, a number of houses and at least 14 stores made up the town, according to the application for Courthouse Hill’s inclusion in the national and Virginia historic registers. This original hill was expanded in 1814 to encompass the growing town’s new courthouse, and it became known as Courthouse Hill.

“Topography is perhaps the single most defining feature of the city of Lynchburg,” the application reads. “It rises in three terraces above the James River and each terrace is given its own name.”

Less than 50 years later, Lynch’s town on the river had grown to 4,600 residents and featured one of the nation’s first water systems, carrying water uphill to the growing town.

By the mid-19th century, Lynchburg was "the hub of the Virginia system of railroads" as a Richmond newspaper reported in 1859, according to the application. The railroads, coupled with the James River and Kanawha Canal, made Lynchburg a major transportation hub.

The town’s population jumped from 4,628 in 1830 to 8,071 just 20 years later. In 1851, Lynchburg was the second-wealthiest town per capita, second only to New Bedford, Massachusetts. The following year the city received its charter, according to the application.

In 1855, a new courthouse was built overlooking 9th Street and the spot on the river where Lynch’s Ferry once operated. That building now is home to the Lynchburg Museum.

Lynchburg recovered fairly quickly after the Civil War. As one Richmond journalist reported in 1866, "The old place looks much as it did in the old days, with new buildings and improvements of various kinds progressing rapidly,” according to the application.

The city annexed five neighborhoods in 1870 and the population increased to 12,010.

“Robert Burkholder was perhaps the city's most prolific residential architect from the Reconstruction period and many of his residences still exist today,” the application reads. “They are especially concentrated within the Courthouse Hill portion of the district. Residential buildings from the 1880s vary in style; Italianate was the most commonly used style, particularly in Burkholder's designs.”

An 1893 ordinance prohibiting cows and other livestock in town prompted a shift in the residential development from large tracts of land that included outbuildings, gardens, and stables to the more urban pattern of denser settlement on smaller lots.

The city continued to grow with annexations again in 1900 and 1908, and the population grew to nearly 30,000 in 1910. During this period, the Courthouse Hill and downtown areas developed for the most part as the downtown business district that stands today.

The city’s vibrant core gradually declined in the decades after World War II as residents moved to the suburbs.

In the early 2000s, though, a number of projects breathed new life into the district. Jumpstarted by revitalization projects including Amazement Square, the Riverviews Artspace and the Craddock Terry Hotel, the city’s downtown now is awash with new restaurants and new uses for other older buildings, such as the Allied Arts building, which now serves as condos for residents who want to be in the heart of the city.

Watts house

Diane Lietzau’s family and friends cautioned her against buying 1007 Court St. The circa-1880 home with its distinctive tower rising much like a lighthouse two stories above the rest of the house was in such poor shape in 2015, it was hard for her family and friends to see how it could be restored to its former grandeur.

“It was an absolute hellhole,” she said. “Everybody I know and love saw this was like, ‘We get it. We see why you see the potential, but no way in Hades. Do not do this.’ My brother, afterwards, said, ‘The difference between a madman and a visionary is the factor of time.’ He said, ‘Either you’re a nutcase or a visionary.’”

The James W. Watts house, at almost 6,000 square feet, was one of the first of the large houses built to “grace the ‘old and hallowed Court Street,’” S. Allen Chambers wrote in his book, “Lynchburg, An Architectural History.”

“The front porch is one of the city’s handsomest examples of cast-iron work, a material seldom seen in such profusion in pre-war houses, and the hard-pressed brick is similar to that used in other houses of the 1880s," Chambers wrote.

Watts purchased the piece of land for $3,500 in January 1879, Chambers wrote.

Watts built his high-style Italian villa while he served as secretary-treasurer of the Lynchburg Cotton Mill, Chambers wrote.

Born in Bedford County in 1833, Watts served as a lieutenant colonel for the Company A, Second Regiment Virginia Cavalry of the Confederate army. After the war, he was paroled and returned to his Virginia home, according to information Diane found on Ancestry.com.

After the Civil War, Watts united with his brother, Richard, and George M. Jones to form Jones, Watts & Company hardware stores, which the men sold in 1887.

Watts became prominent in local affairs and was elected to city council in 1877. He was re-elected in 1902 but declined to serve because of age and business pressures. He died in 1906.

The Watts home now is divided into four apartments, ranging in rent from $850 to $1,050 per month. The house was built in such a way that it naturally divided into the apartments, with the tower and central halls serving as common space. The building has been at full occupancy for a couple years now.

Gilliam House

The Gilliam house at 802 Court St. is a mansion of a duplex, half of which is owned and restored by Kurt Schulz.

“Court Street was the place to live in Lynchburg at the time,” Schulz said. “So the industrialists, the bankers, the tobacco processors, etc., had houses up there. … This one was built for two sisters. If you look at it from the outside, you’ll see that it’s a duplex.”

The house originally was owned by and constructed for Elsie Gilliam. The building is larger than its façade suggests, with Schulz’s portion sitting at just less than 6,000 square feet, according to city property records.

Schulz purchased the property in 2009 after it has been used and maintained as an office building. When he purchased it, the house had a mounting stack of maintenance needs that come with structures more than a century old.

“This was a mansion, but it was still in pretty bad shape,” Schulz said. “I basically tried to keep with the essence of the mansion. I kept the color schemes and all that. I changed the floor plans a bit to make it functional.”

Schulz said his mission was to preserve the historic nature of the home while still providing his tenants with modern conveniences.

“You just feel like you’re in a mansion,” he said. “It’s magnificent. I don’t know if the pictures can convey that, but it has a feel that you’re in a great space.”

Krise Building

Lynchburg’s first skyscraper, the seven-story Krise building has occupied its corner at 9th and Main streets since 1905. Once boasting more than 60 business tenants, the building languished until a few years ago.

The Krise reopened recently as home to 21 luxury, New York-style lofts, ranging in size from 869 square feet to the 2,418-square-foot penthouse.

It was rehabilitated by partners Greg McCauley; Cliff Harrison, co-owner and developing partner of Craddock Terry Hotel; Sam Omotoye, a local cardiologist and electrophysicist; and Wayne Martin. Architectural Partners, PC; Jamerson-Lewis, Inc.; Hurt & Proffitt, Inc.; and Master Engineers & Designers helped to restore the building.

Broker Philip Asa Krise moved to Lynchburg after the Civil War. He began by trading gold, silver and bank notes, and by 1880 was in the banking business who chartered the Krise Banking Company in 1892. By 1904, Krise owned that prominent corner lot and the following year, he hired C.W. Hancock & Son for the construction of the Krise Building, designed by architectural firm Frye and Chesterman.

By spring 1906, the Krise building officially opened; tax records noted the building was assessed at $105,000, or just more than $3 million in today’s dollars. The following year, the building was occupied by American National Bank, Claiborne Drug Company, and the offices of Krise and the Bonsack Machine Company. The upper floors served commercial and government tenants, including a U.S. Army Recruiting Office, U.S. Bureau of Animal Industry, the Durham & South Carolina Railroad Company, and others.

The Krise building held the title of the city’s tallest building until 1913, when it was eclipsed by the construction of the 11-story People’s National Bank and, in 1972, the Bank of the James building which stands at 242 feet. Now, the title belongs to the 17-story Freedom Tower at Liberty University, which stands at 275 feet.

Krise died in 1917 at age 83, leaving his estate to his second wife, who sold the property in 1945 and it continued to change hands over the ensuing decades. In 1946, Bowen Jewelry Company, then in business for 13 years, moved into the Krise Building and the company remains one of the longest-running occupants of The Krise building.

The Krise Partners LLC put the down payment on the building in 2010, after a previous developer lost funding amid the recession and had accrued thousands in back taxes.

Redevelopment to turn the office space into luxury lofts began in earnest six years ago.

“The Krise building is emblematic of everything that is taking place downtown — torn up and put back together again,” McCauley said.

Allied Arts building

Revitalization of the iconic Allied Arts building at 725 Church St. converted the circa-1930s building, designed by architect Stanhope Johnson, into 40 residential units, along with office and retail space.

Blair Godsey — partner with Roanoke-based Altus Group, which acquired the art-deco style building in 2015 — said floors two to 15 feature one- and two-bedroom apartments, and law offices will utilize the 16th and 17th floors. Apartments range in size from 700 square feet to 1,100 square feet.

The renovation began in winter 2019 and has cost $11 million, Godsey said.

In the beginning of its life, the Allied Arts building served as office space for doctors, lawyers and insurance agents. Later it was mostly used for medical offices. Johnson designed an office of his own to work out of on the 17th floor; the original parquet flooring still is there today.

Godsey said the majority of the historic restoration work went into the exterior of the building.

“There was a lot of deferred maintenance masonry issues, roofing issues, all the windows were rusted,” he said. “For years, there was water coming in between the façade and the joint in the window frames, so it was kind of coming between the actual finish façade and the structure behind it and would freeze and expand during the winter months, so there was a lot of loose masonry on the top four floors. We had to peel back the masonry [on] almost three floors to redo it.”

