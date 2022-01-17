Lynchburg's primary roads are mostly clear, but residential streets remain slick

Most of the city's primary roads are clear, with just a few snowy spots, according to a Monday morning news release from the city.

Lynchburg's Public Works crews are continuing snow removal efforts. Secondary streets still have some snow but are mostly drivable. Residential streets, however, remain very slick and covered in snow, according to the news release.

Crews will work to clear residential streets today but ask drivers to use extreme caution when driving down snow-covered roads.

Monday's trash served will be delayed until Friday while crews continue to clear the roads, the release said.