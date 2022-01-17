 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lynchburg's primary roads are mostly clear, but residential streets remain slick

Snow 20

Snow falls along Main Street in Downtown Lynchburg on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

 Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

Most of the city's primary roads are clear, with just a few snowy spots, according to a Monday morning news release from the city. 

Lynchburg's Public Works crews are continuing snow removal efforts. Secondary streets still have some snow but are mostly drivable. Residential streets, however, remain very slick and covered in snow, according to the news release. 

Crews will work to clear residential streets today but ask drivers to use extreme caution when driving down snow-covered roads. 

Monday's trash served will be delayed until Friday while crews continue to clear the roads, the release said. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Lynchburg General’s emergency department has been juggling the influx of patients, and with precious few beds available, emergency patients who need to be admitted have been held in the emergency department for as long as 30 hours.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Snow covers Danville

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert