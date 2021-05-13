Lynchburg's Regal movie theater reopens Friday

The Regal movie theater in River Ridge mall will reopen Friday with a full slate of movies, including Lionsgate's "Spiral," "Wrath of Man" and "Those Who Wish Me Dead," according to a company news release.

The theater has been closed for months in response to the global pandemic.

Reopening includes a number of safety measures, the release states. Face coverings over the mouth and nose will be required throughout the facility, unless a patron is eating or drinking while seated in the auditorium.

Employees will monitor each auditorium. At concessions, every other register will be closed for social distancing and the self-service condiments removed.

Auditorium capacity will be reduced by 50 percent, among other measures.

