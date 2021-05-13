 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg's Regal movie theater reopens Friday

Lynchburg's Regal movie theater reopens Friday

The Regal movie theater in River Ridge mall will reopen Friday with a full slate of movies, including Lionsgate's "Spiral," "Wrath of Man" and "Those Who Wish Me Dead," according to a company news release. 

The theater has been closed for months in response to the global pandemic. 

Reopening includes a number of safety measures, the release states. Face coverings over the mouth and nose will be required throughout the facility, unless a patron is eating or drinking while seated in the auditorium.

Employees will monitor each auditorium. At concessions, every other register will be closed for social distancing and the self-service condiments removed.

Auditorium capacity will be reduced by 50 percent, among other measures. 

 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: Vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Youngkin is Va. GOP nominee for governor
Local News

Youngkin is Va. GOP nominee for governor

Glenn Youngkin, the multimillionaire businessman who sought to cast himself as a political outsider with the best chance to challenge Democratic power, will represent Republicans in the race to become Virginia’s next governor.

Lynchburg man to serve three years for Norton shooting
Crime News

Lynchburg man to serve three years for Norton shooting

A Lynchburg, Virginia, man will serve three years in prison after being convicted of two counts of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of property, according to a Monday statement from the Wise County commonwealth’s attorney.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert